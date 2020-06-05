Anytime an athlete speaks out on social issues, it seems there are always detractors pleading the same cries.
“Stick to sports,” they often say, while bemoaning the momentary disruption to their “escape from real life.”
But following the senseless killing of George Floyd — a black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee against his neck until he stopped breathing, while three other cops and a handful of onlookers failed to stop the brutality — it’s abundantly clear that sticking to sports is not the solution.
The hashtag #MoreThanAnAthlete is nothing new, but the concept is as relevant as ever. Athletes of all ages across the country have risen up and joined the countless demonstrations against racism and police brutality that have unfolded since the heartbreaking events that occurred on May 25, 2020. Huntsville is no different.
Peaceful protests and prayer vigils have become commonplace in town over the past week, with well over 100 young people — including a handful of local student-athletes — packing the downtown square for Huntsville’s largest civil rights protest in recent memory.
“Being a black athlete and a woman, I started to see it young,” said Alyssa Fielder, a Huntsville senior and Sam Houston State volleyball commit. “I didn't think there were going to be a lot of people here, but there are a lot of people that are now seeing it. It means a lot for people to come out here and help raise awareness.”
“It's a blessing,” added Sam Houston State defensive line coach Siddiq Haynes, who smiled when asked about the large presence of high school students and young adults protesting racial inequality. “It's important for the people fighting in the right way — of protesting peacefully — to have a voice. It's a start, and then from there, we collectively need to figure out how to get real change in the systems we want to get it in. Starting with voting, starting with speaking out, starting with signing petitions, all of those things.”
While sports is an undoubtedly escape, it is also a microcosm of America in a way.
FS1 and FOX Sports Radio personality Rob Parker — who began his sports writing career at the Detroit Free Press in 1993 as the paper’s first African American sports columnist — recognizes an obvious parallel between what is loved about sports, and what nationwide protests are striving to accomplish today.
“I think for a lot of people, that's where their connection is — when they're playing sports or going to games and being around other people. And that's why sports is so important in the whole grand scheme of life. It really is,” Parker said.
“When we look at sports, it's really what we're trying to do. It's equal opportunity — the best player makes the team regardless of color, religion, anything. It's a level playing field, then people come together from different backgrounds with a common goal, which is to win. Sports is a microcosm of life. That's why so many people connect with it. But somehow, on the sports field, we're accepting of the best man getting the job. Yet in the real world, we don't follow that.”
Sports can also serve as a megaphone — one that is pivotal for rallying support for racial equality, but also for reaching those that continuously fail to receive the message.
Parker wrote a column for Deadspin.com Monday morning, criticizing prominent black quarterbacks for not speaking out vocally enough in wake of Floyd’s death. However, these players and their voices have since become more visible in recent days, prompting praise from Parker — who continues to emphasize the importance of black quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson using their vast platforms.
“They idolize and worship these guys,” Parker said of fans that are struggling to grasp the importance of past and ongoing protests against racial inequality. “If their guy says, ‘I'm hurting, and it's wrong to treat black people that way,’ and your favorite quarterback is Patrick Mahomes, you follow him. You love what this guy does, so he's opening your eyes to situations and circumstances that maybe don’t touch your life personally.
“You don't know what it's like to be pulled over and be afraid for your life, or that you're going to be killed or shot or beat up. Because you don't experience that, it's hard for you to understand it. But if there's a guy telling you, 'I'm the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, I'm talented, I'm all this stuff, but I'm also black and face these same fears every day,' I think that's a powerful message.”
Watson, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans, supported the fight against racism and police brutality with more than just a social media statement.
The 24-year-old joined over 60,000 protestors in Floyd’s hometown of Houston on Tuesday to march from Discovery Green to city hall, alongside the victim’s family, to remember the man whose tragic death reignited a discussion that can no longer be ignored.
Brandon Scott — the director of SportsRadio’s 610’s digital presence, a Sam Houston State alum and, just like Floyd, a black man from the southside of Houston — praises Watson and other athletes that have elected to use their platform to help spur change, while disregarding fears of potential backlash.
“We look to our athletes for inspiration — and there's such an interesting balance between, 'Is the athlete a role model, or are they not?' They might not want to be, but for a lot of people they are,” Scott said. “The younger generation of people that are even younger than Deshaun Watson can see what he's doing and be inspired, and I also think the older generation can be inspired.
“One thing I think is key, people like Deshaun Watson who are famous and have notoriety, they have something to lose by speaking out on a subject that is not particularly on-brand. This goes to Deshaun Watson or any other athlete, J.J. Watt for that matter — who I thought in some ways was even more brave for speaking out because sometimes, for white athletes, advocating for black people is off-brand. So for Deshaun to speak out — or whatever athlete it is — and risk that brand and the backlash that could come from it, I think that's an important thing to do. It shows people that some things are bigger than yourself, and I think that's what this is really all about. This whole thing with George Floyd, and the protests, marches and demonstrations, the point of it all is that all of this is bigger than any one person.”
Watson wasn’t the only member of the Texans to deliver a powerful message this week. During a Wednesday Zoom call with media members, Houston head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien spent over 13 minutes speaking impassionately on the need for change.
He expressed anger and frustration at the racism that, nearly six decades after Martin Luther King Jr. led the March on Washington, still remains present in America. But perhaps equally pivotal, O’Brien discussed the importance of listening — something that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees seemed to miss with recent comments to Yahoo Finance that he “will never agree” with kneeling in protest during the national anthem, even in light of recent events.
“My message would be to listen,” Scott said when asked what people that don’t personally experience racial discrimination can do to help. “Look at Bill O'Brien. In his statement, he talks about conversations he's had with Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who he worked with for five years with the Patriots. He talked about reading the comments from President Obama and Gregg Popovich, and getting the opinions of Deshaun Watson and Kenny Stills over the time he's spent with them. And the theme with all of that is that Bill O'Brien is listening, or at least trying to. Instead of imposing his worldview or what his experiences are, he's opening up some room for others.
“I think that's the biggest difference in how things played out with Bill O'Brien and Drew Brees. Without knowing them personally outside of minimal dealings with them, they seem to be equally good people. Honestly decent people. But the issue Drew Brees ran into is he did more talking than listening. Obviously he was asked a question and asked to talk, but in his words, he reflected someone that hasn't been listening for the last eight or nine days. ... This is not a bad person we're talking about, this is just somebody that wasn't listening. The one thing we can say about Bill O'Brien is that he's allowing other opinions, voices and experiences to inform his own opinion about what needs to be done.”
Former Huntsville football standout Miles Tatum, who is set to continue his career at Northwest Missouri State in the fall, noted at a protest this week that he’s been constantly listening in efforts to better understand the struggles that he doesn’t face personally.
“It's complicated sometimes, because for me as a white male, I haven't really fully understood things,” Tatum said. “As I talk to people, ask for their opinions and give them mine, I'm able to understand how it is — and how broken everything really is. The reason I'm here is because I want to be a part of the reason we fix it. That's why I'm out here protesting, and it feels good to know that I'm doing something to make change for the better.”
“I think the most important thing is starting the conversation,” added Haynes. “Talk to the people that are hurting. Talk to the people that are expressing their pain based on something that's been happening for a long time. At the point we're at now, because it's been so visual, and you've been able to relive it over and over again, people are hurting.
“I think empathy is a big word right now. Understanding is a pretty big word right now. And just reaching out and talking to those people that are in pain to ask the question, 'What can I do?'”
In a country whose history has coincided with racial inequality since its inception, change will not come overnight. However, Parker — who was born during the heart of the civil rights movement — gains optimism from a younger generation that appears determined to make America great ... for all people.
“I'm inspired,” he said. “I see the young people in the street, and I commend them. They don't want to live the same world that we lived. They want a different life. They want to be treated right and treated equally. For people, black, white, Hispanic, Asian, all of them — I even saw Amish people out at these rallies — to say, 'Enough is enough, let's stop this and treat people the same way across the board,' I'm optimistic about the future.”
