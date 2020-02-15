The Sam Houston State Bearkats cruised past Central Arkansas on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum, as senior big man Kai Mitchell delivered a career performance on his 23rd birthday.
Mitchell poured in 23 points in the first half on his way to a career-high of 30, setting the tone for Sam Houston State in an 82-67 home victory.
“Every game plan we have is to get him the ball,” Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten said. “He’s our best player and one of the best inside guys in the league. There’s nobody that wants to win in that locker room more than Kai.”
The Bearkats went on a 14-0 run in the first half to create separation early, with Mitchell doing much of his damage away from the basket.
“I work really hard on my jump shot,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been behind the arc a lot this season, practicing and getting more reps in. I got open shots tonight and I hit them.”
Offense was the key to victory for Sam Houston State, as three players scored in double figures. Sophomore guard Zach Nutall scored 21 points — extending his streak to four games with 20 or more points — but perhaps even more impactful was his defense. Nutall collected three steals while holding UCA junior guard Rylan Bergersen to just two points.
“I think a lot of us get caught up on certain things when it comes to scoring,” Nutall said. “We’re really developing and learning how to play basketball. … We embrace what everybody has and make sure the common goal is that the team wins.”
The second half didn’t start as hot for the Bearkats, who garnered only 13 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. However, a second-chance layup by Nutall provided Sam Houston State with a much-needed spark.
“When we come in for halftime, we have to learn not to come back out sluggish,” Nutall said. “I think that little break on our body is why we come out so sluggish, and we’re going to work on that. We sped it up, and we got some subs in who came in ready to play.”
The Bearkats have five games remaining on the season, as they look to secure one of the top seeds for the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy.
A recent three-game skid didn’t help the Bearkats in the standings, and Hooten implored the team to make it a seven-game season. They’ve won two straight since.
The Bearkats return to the court Wednesday at home against Lamar.
BEARKAT WOMEN RALLY LATE TO BEAT UCA
The Bearkat women had a rough start against the UCA Sugar Bears, falling into an early 13-7 deficit. Sam Houston State trailed for 23:50 of the game, but never allowed UCA to pull ahead by more than eight points.
The Kats came alive in the second half, outscoring their opponent 37-20 down the stretch to secure a 73-58 home victory.
Senior guard Jaylonn Walker led Sam Houston State with 16 points and was a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the 3-point arc. Sophomore forward Amber Leggett collected 15 points and six rebounds to help provide a boost inside.
“We made different adjustments,” Sam Houston State head coach Ravon Justice said. “We definitely had to change our game plan. They were really big tonight. … We had to make a lot of adjustments through the night, but I thought the kids didn’t back down from it.”
With the win, the Bearkats locked up a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament. They are currently in second place, and a half-game behind conference leader Stephen F. Austin.
The SHSU women return to action Wednesday night at Lamar.
