Sam Houston State punter Matt McRobert was recently recognized as one of the top punters in the FCS.
The Augusta Sports Council released the preseason watch list for the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award on Wednesday, which honors the nation's top collegiate punter in the FCS, with McRobert landing on the list.
McRobert is one of 22 candidates on the list, which incorporates a broad spectrum of FCS punters. The 2020 watch list was compiled based on the 2019 FCS Punter of the Year watch list, 2019 all-conference and all-American teams and this year’s preseason all-conference teams.
The FCS Punter of the Year Award winner will be voted on by the FCS Punter of the Year/Ray Guy Award committee, and will be announced after regular season play commences. This is subject to change based on updates related to COVID-19, as well as decision-making by the NCAA and other organizing bodies.
McRobert is coming off a breakout 2019 season in which he earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors and multiple all-American nods. The Australia native was also a finalist for the Ray Guy Award last year after averaging a Southland-best 44.3 yard per punt, along with 20 total punts of 50-plus yards. McRobert has booted a pair of 74-yard kicks during his Bearkat career, each a program record.
The Augusta Sports Council created the FCS Punter of the Year Award in 2019 to honor the best punter playing in the FCS division. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.
2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award Preseason Watch List:
- Andrew Foster, Morehead State
- Andrew Mevis, Fordham
- Barney Armor, Colgate
- Brady Schutt, South Dakota
- Cade Coffey, Idaho
- Cesar Barajas, Southern
- Chris Faddoul, FAMU
- D.J. Arnson, Northern Arizona
- Daniel Whelan, UC Davis
- Eric Silvester, Wagner
- Garret Wegner, North Dakota State
- Harry O'Kelly, James Madison
- Jake Reynolds, Southeast Missouri
- Joe Gurley, North Alabama
- Jon Sot, Harvard
- JT Bohlken, Illinois State
- Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State
- Matt Campbell, The Citadel
- Matt McRobert, Sam Houston State
- Nathan Fondacaro, Villanova
- Ross Kennedy, Drake
- Winston Jones, Nicholls
