Over 8,000 miles from where he grew up, Sam Houston State punter Matt McRobert feels right at home in Huntsville.
McRobert — who hails from Berowra, Australia, just outside of Sydney — joined the Bearkats prior to the 2018 season. And while he may have only been in America for a couple years, he already views his new city as a ‘second home.’
“Everybody I've met here is so nice,” McRobert said. “Before I came, I had heard about Southern hospitality and how nice people are, and you really see that. Wherever you go, you're welcomed with open arms. It starts with the coaches, and also the community. They're always there to help you.
“Everything was different and eye-opening to come here, so I was sort of like a deer in headlights trying to figure out everything, but the community has been amazing here in Huntsville. I never thought I'd call a place besides Berowra home, but Huntsville certainly is my second home.”
McRobert has earned a handful of accolades as he heads into his final season at the college level, recently landing on the FCS Punter of the Year watch list and STATS all-American first team. He also received first-team all-Southland Conference honors last season, and was voted to multiple FCS all-American teams.
“It's pretty exciting being an all-American,” he said. “A lot of people strive to be one on a football team, and fortunately I was able to be one, but it's not just me. I feel like my punt unit really deserves that award too. If I don't have a good snap, it's not going to be a good kick. If there's a miss up front a guy gets through, I get (blocked).
“Everybody in that punt unit deserves the award, and I get the accolade because I'm kicking the ball, but I have the easiest job. They have to protect me and go make the tackle. I get to just kick a ball and watch them make the tackle, and jog off and have some Gatorade after.”
While punting has been McRobert’s ticket to furthering his education, and possibly pursuing a professional career one day, it was hardly his first sport to fall in love with.
Growing up in Australia, McRobert developed a passion for cricket and rugby — the latter of which opened the door for his college football career.
“I was big with cricket, which has nothing to do with kicking a football,” McRobert said. “That and rugby are my favorite sports in my heart and I'd love to play them, but I wasn't very good at them. I was a pretty big boy growing up. I was around 280-300 pounds, so I wasn't fit enough to play those sports. But for some reason, I just enjoyed kicking a football from probably 12 years of age. I had goal posts in my backyard and would always be kicking a ball, so I developed leg strength through that, and that's why I'm able to kick a ball at the Division I level today.”
While separated from family and close friends in a new country, McRobert did have a familiar face in the Southland Conference. His best friend David Balcomb — who he met in grade school, and trained with at Prokick Australia — was a punter at Incarnate Word, just a few hours down the road in San Antonio.
The two met on the football field last fall, with the Bearkats coming away victorious 45-6. McRobert has the moment commemorated with a framed postgame photo on the wall of his home, noting that the blowout win is something that Balcomb “does get reminded of quite often.”
“He'll be my best man in my wedding no doubt. That guy is amazing to me,” McRobert said. “We played tennis and cricket together, and that's how we developed that friendship. Sadly I was on the B's team and he left me for the A's in tennis, but we kept kicking the footie — and that was our big thing, we just loved kicking the football. ... Every afternoon after school we'd kick the football together, and that grew our friendship.”
