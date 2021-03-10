New Waverly has built a reputation for producing collegiate wrestlers in recent years, a trend that Bailey Mayrant continued this week.
The New Waverly senior signed her letter of intent to compete at Elmira College in New York on Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the high school.
Mayrant, who has been wrestling since third grade, was drawn to the mat for its ability to teach lessons that can be applied in real life. That will only continue, as she uses the sport she loves to further her education.
“It pushes you way more than you would imagine,” Mayrant said. “A lot of sports you learn lessons and can apply them to your sport, but with wrestling you can take everything you learn and apply it off the mat. It teaches you permanent lessons that you'll never forget and things you couldn't learn anywhere else.”
Mayrant is the latest member of the New Waverly wrestling program to make an official commitment to compete at the college level. She joins Friends University signee Jaselynn Dunn and her brother Langston Mayrant, who won Walker County’s first wrestling state championship last year and is currently enrolled at United States Merchant Marine Academy.
The Lady Bulldog standout credits New Waverly head coach William Warner, as well as her brother, for helping her reach the position she is in now.
“Our relationship is more competition with each other,” Mayrant said of her brother. “Not in a bad way, but just competing and constantly pushing each other to be better.”
“Bailey was one of the first wrestlers that came and introduced herself when I got here to New Waverly,” Warner added. “Ever since then, my relationship with her has blossomed. She's really bought into letting me coach her and push her to new heights.”
Mayrant’s signing is a point of pride for New Waverly’s wrestling program, which competes in Class 5A — and has found immense success doing so — despite having a fraction of the enrollment of the schools they go up against.
“When I came to New Waverly, I knew we would have some difficulties being a 3A school competing at the 5A level,” Warner said. “But our kids, they battle, compete and constantly go after it to prove that they're worthy — that little ole New Waverly has some big athletes. That drives me to push them to be the best. It's always a good feeling when you go to a tournament or go and compete against other schools and they're like, 'Where is New Waverly?' And then we come and dominate and do what it is that we do.
“It's exciting to have kids competing at the next level. It's exciting to have the ability to put New Waverly on the map and really show people that just because we're a small school doesn't mean we can't do great things. I can't speak enough about the community, the athletic department and the administration. All of it has been so incredibly supportive that it's easy to continue to build a program.”
Mayrant is undoubtedly excited about the opportunity to continue her wrestling career at the college level. However, she’s adamant that she has one goal left to accomplish at New Waverly first.
“Podium at state,” she remarked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.