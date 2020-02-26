Walker County’s first wrestling state champion was crowned Saturday in Cypress.
New Waverly wrestler Langston Mayrant capped off his four-year career with a bang, winning four matches at the Class 5A championships on his way to a state title in the 182-pound weight class.
Mayrant, who fell short in the district and regional matches, was determined to make his mark in the state championship — and found a way to persevere.
“I was really disappointed that I was unable to win in district or regionals. Our strategy was just not on par, so Coach Warner and I worked together to strategize and it paid off when it mattered,” Mayrant said. “I showed out the first day of the championships. We just took it slow and focused and took it into the next day. We ended up in the finals and were able to control the match and win.”
Mayrant racked up an eye-opening record of 152-23 during his high school career. He was well-known for his skill and dominance in the local wrestling community. But after a hiccup during his sophomore year, his future was unclear— until Will Warner signed on as New Waverly’s new head wrestling coach
“During my sophomore year I busted weight at state, and as a wrestler, that is really embarrassing. It was a really low time in my life,” Mayrant added. “When Coach showed up my junior year, he was able to keep me accountable and reflect on why I was doing this, what I wanted and what it would take. Him doing that really helped me realize that I wanted to be a champion.”
After the tough end to his sophomore season, Mayrant, at the direction of Coach Warner, began to work toward his championship goal. Mayrant would hit the gym each morning at 5 a.m. for training and stay after practice to watch film. He began to see the fruits of his labor at last year’s state championship, placing third overall.
Coming into this season, Mayrant and Warner were determined to reach the podium. Mayrant swept his season tournaments, but fell short in district and regional matches.
In the end, however, he reached his goals.
“The hardest part of this year for me was not finding a lot of challenges early on. That actually makes it harder,” Mayrant said. “I was not able to practice different positions, which we knew I would have to know later on. In the end, I was able to overcome it.
“I would love to say I was able to achieve this on my own, but that’s not true. I had so much support from my coaches, my family and the New Waverly community. Being champion and the first from Walker County is a cool note, but without all of them, it would not have been possible.”
As his high school career comes to a close, Mayrant is looking toward the future.
He is currently in talks with the Merchant Marine Academy to wrestle for the school. If that does not pan out, he plans to study at one of the service academy schools and join their wrestling team.
“Seeing kids like Langston achieve their goals is why we get into coaching,” Warner said. “It validates everything he worked hard to do. Not a lot of students have the work ethic and determination he does. He is leaving behind a lot more than he had coming here and has cemented his legacy in New Waverly and Walker County. His largest legacy is as a role model for others to know they can achieve anything.”
LADY DOGS SHINE AT STATE
Mayrant wasn’t the only New Waverly wrestler to find success on the big stage, with a pair of Lady Bulldogs also making their mark. Alana Curl snagged a runner-up finish in the girls 148-pound weight class, while Sadie Madden finished eighth in the 110-pound weight class.
