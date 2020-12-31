Mayfield takes unorthodox route to first rodeo world title

Throughout the past year on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, tie-down roper Shad Mayfield has been one of the sport’s more captivating competitors.
At the beginning of the 2020 regular season, the Clovis, New Mexico, cowboy lassoed bigger check after bigger check.
For example, he pocketed $603,000 for clinching the tie-down roping title at the RFD-TV’s The American in March at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. At that point, he had built a huge lead in the 2020 PRCA tie-down roping world standings, more than doubling his rivals.
Throughout the rest of the regular season, Mayfield successfully protected his lead during a challenging time when many rodeos were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He entered the Wrangler National Finals on Dec. 3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington with a huge marginal lead in the world standings.
But during the 2020 Wrangler NFR, Mayfield fell into a big slump and watched his lead dwindle. He turned a no time in six of the 10 rounds. He placed in only two rounds.
When the dust settled, Mayfield clinched his first world title by a razor thin margin. He finished the year with 198,399 world title race points. Marty Yates of Stephenville finished second with 198,168.
Most of the time, competitors secure world titles partially as the result of getting on a roll throughout the National Finals. But for Mayfield, it was the opposite. Most of his money was made during the regular season.
Out of the $198,399.13 that Mayfield earned that counted toward the 2020 PRCA tie-down roping world standings, $156,668.36 of that was during the regular season. He pocketed $41,730.77 at the NFR.
Knowing that he snared the world title by such a thin margin, Mayfield said he benefitted from his willingness to compete in smaller rodeos during the regular season.
“I guess it was a good thing that I ducked off to some of those low paying rodeos because it paid off,” Mayfield said. “We didn’t have a lot of the big rodeos this summer. I would get bored at home and I would duck off to Mesquite, Texas, or anywhere like that were you win $400 or $500 (several hundred world title race points). Some of those places paid off.”
But he mostly benefited from excelling at larger early season rodeos in cities such as Fort Worth, San Angelo, Houston, San Antonio and Arlington.
“I think it was all part of God’s plan,” Mayfield said. “It really set up this year and it set up the world championship because I didn’t have a great Finals, but I won just enough (throughout the NFR).”
Mayfield, 20, said clinching the world title has been a longtime goal. Throughout his roping career, he’s been tutored by his father, Sylvester Mayfield, who qualified for the National Finals in tie-down roping in 1985 and 1987.
Asked if he’s motivated to pursue additional championships, Mayfield said: “I’m pumped to go for more. I’m pumped to have a better Finals. I mentally have to be better at the NFR. It’s not guaranteed that I will have another year like I did this year during the regular season, so, I’m going to have to step up and rope better next year.”
AN HONEST WIN
Breakaway roping is all about catching a calf fast and Jackie Crawford has proven she can accomplish the feat in dramatic fashion.
The 38-year-old Stephenville cowgirl clinched the 2020 world title during the inaugural National Finals Breakaway Roping on Dec. 8-10 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The NFBR offered competitors $200,000.
It was Crawford’s third world breakaway roping title. Overall, she has a total of 20 Women Professional Rodeo Association world titles.
Crawford snared the world breakaway title despite a no-time during Round 5 on Dec. 9 after informing the judges she had made an illegal catch (roped a back leg).
“If I had let that slide, knowing that it was a back leg, I wouldn’t have felt as proud of this world championship,” she said.
Despite taking a loss, Crawford still managed to win the gold buckle with an earnings total of $47,185 in 2020. Martha Angelone of Stephenville finished second with $45,261 and Jordan Fabrizio of Canyon came in third with $40,802.
When she clinched the title, Crawford was six months pregnant and expecting a daughter in March. She had to make adjustments such as taking the horn off of her saddle and tying her rope to the swell of the saddle.
“I don’t feel uncomfortable, I don’t feel out of balance,” she said. “My horse takes care of me.”
