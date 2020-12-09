TRINITY — As a second-half lead evaporated on Tuesday night, the Trinity Tigers leaned on a promising junior big man to save the day.
Terius Maxie delivered a double-double performance, scoring 15 points, snagging over a dozen rebounds and making several key plays down the stretch to lift the Tigers (2-3) to a 59-51 home win over Lovelady.
“He's been huge,” Trinity head coach Jacoby Mitchell said. “The last few games he's really started to play with a lot of confidence. I tell him all the time that he has the ability to go out and do that every night, it's just getting him to realize that.”
After leading by six at halftime, Trinity found itself trailing 45-42 with less than minutes remaining.
Maxie converted an and-1 off a second-chance layup to tie the game, but Lovelady answered back with a field goal at the other end to reclaim the lead. Senior guard Trey Goodman was fouled while securing a rebound, sending Trinity to the foul line, and hit the opening free-throw to cut the deficit to one with 3:23 remaining.
The second attempt bounced off the rim, but Maxie rose above a swarm of Lovelady defenders, corralled the ball and banked home a putback to give the Tigers the lead for good.
Goodman finished the night with a team-high 16 points, while Jakai Miller-Gates and Fermin Aleman each added 11.
Next up for Trinity is a home game against Alpha Omega Academy on Saturday, with tipoff set for 2:15 p.m.
“We're just trying to fine-tune everything, with all the COVID, rescheduling and limited games,” Mitchell added. “We start district next Friday, so we're just trying to make sure we're ready and understand the way we want to play. Our roster is kind of up-and-down right now, so we're trying to get guys valuable varsity minutes.”
