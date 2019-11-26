Southland Conference logo

For the second-straight season, a Nicholls student-athlete headlines the Southland Football All-Conference Teams as defensive lineman Sully Laiche is the conference’s Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. Yearly awards are presented by Ready Nutrition.

The first defensive player to earn the league’s top annual honor since 2007 (Bryan Smith, McNeese), Laiche led all FCS players with 2.1 tackles for loss per game and ranked fifth nationally in sacks per game (1.1). He led the Southland with 9.0 sacks in conference play and recorded at least one TFL in each of his nine starts.

Named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the FCS’ top defensive player, Laiche totaled 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in the regular season to bring his career totals to 59 TFL and 35.5 sacks. His sack total is the fourth-highest in Southland Conference history.

Laiche is one of seven superlative award winners announced Tuesday, along with Offensive Player of the Year Chase Fourcade (Nicholls) and Defensive Player of the Year Chris Livings (McNeese). Sam Houston State’s Trace Mascorro is the Newcomer of the Year, and Central Arkansas’ Tyler Hudson is the Freshman of the Year. The Offensive Lineman of the Year Award goes to Nicholls’ PJ Burkhalter, and Southeastern Louisiana’s Frank Scelfo is the Coach of the Year.

Last year’s Player of the Year, Fourcade finished his final regular season as the most efficient passer in the league in both overall (151.3) and conference-only games (157.7). He ranked ninth among FCS quarterbacks in completion percentage (66.1) and averaged the second-most yards of total offense in Southland contests (303.2). 

Joining Laiche as one of just nine players in conference history to compile 30 career sacks, Livings finished the year with 9.5, which was good for third in the Southland. Livings recorded a team-high 12 tackles for loss and posted at least half a sack in each of the team’s final five games, including a season-high three against Northwestern State.

A transfer from UTEP, Mascorro started all 12 games at defensive tackle for the Bearkats, who led the league in tackles for loss and sacks as a team. He tallied 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Mascorro registered at least two TFL in five games.

A finalist for the Jerry Rice Award (top FCS freshman), Hudson made an immediate impact with a touchdown grab in his first game, an upset of FBS foe Western Kentucky. He went on to finish tied for the league lead with 12 touchdowns and hauled in a conference-best 10 scoring receptions in league play.

Burkhalter served as the starting center and left guard for Nicholls, who led the Southland with just over 200 rushing yards per game and ranked second in scoring (32.8) and total offense per game (449.7).

In year two under Scelfo’s direction, the Lions went from a 4-7 team in 2018 to a 7-4 squad in the FCS Playoffs. With an offense that ranks third among FCS programs in pass yards per game (328.5) and a defense that ranks second nationally in sacks per game (3.70), SLU took down two opponents ranked No. 6 at the time of their game (Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas).

Central Arkansas leads the way with 13 total all-conference selections, followed by Nicholls and Sam Houston State each with 12. Southeastern Louisiana placed 11 on the all-league teams while McNeese had nine honorees.

Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist and Lamar garnered five picks each, and UIW, Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin rounded out the teams with four selections apiece.

In total, 17 honorees are returning all-Southland selections, led by Laiche and teammate Allen Pittman with their fourth picks. UCA running back Carlos Blackman is the lone three-time honoree.

All-Southland Conference teams are voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. Voting for one’s own athletes is not permitted.

2019 Southland Conference Football Individual Superlative Winners

Player of the Year: Sully Laiche, Nicholls

Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Fourcade, Nicholls

Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Livings, McNeese

Newcomer of the Year: Trace Mascorro, Sam Houston State

Freshman of the Year: Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas

Offensive Lineman of the Year: PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls

Coach of the Year: Frank Scelfo, Southeastern Louisiana

2019 Southland Conference Football First Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

QB

Chase Fourcade2

Nicholls

Sr.

Metairie, La.

RB

Julien Gums

Nicholls

So.

New Orleans, La.

RB

Tracy James

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Dallas, Texas

TE/HB

Woody Brandom

Sam Houston State

R-Sr.

Corona, Calif.

WR

Quan Shorts

Northwestern State

Sr.

Humble, Texas

WR

Lujuan Winningham

Central Arkansas

So.

Humble, Texas

WR

Dai’Jean Dixon2

Nicholls

Jr.

New Orleans, La.

OL

PJ Burkhalter

Nicholls

R-Jr.

Franklinton, La.

OL

Pat Allen

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Reisertown, Md.

OL

Hunter Watts2

Central Arkansas

Sr.

San Antonio, Texas

OL

Bradston Burnside

Nicholls

Sr.

Hattiesburg, Miss.

OL

Colby Thomas

Sam Houston State

Jr.

Manvel, Texas

PK

Storm Ruiz

Stephen F. Austin

Sr.

League City, Texas

P

Matt McRobert

Sam Houston State

R-Jr.

Berowra, Australia

2019 Southland Conference Football First Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

DL

Sully Laiche4

Nicholls

Sr.

Gramercy, La.

DL

Trace Mascorro

Sam Houston State

Jr.

Refugio, Texas

DL

Chris Livings2

McNeese

Sr.

Lake Charles, La.

DL

Andre Walker

Houston Baptist

Sr.

Slidell, La.

LB

Jeremiah Chambers2

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Austin, Texas

LB

Royce See

Sam Houston State

Sr.

Shepherd, Texas

LB

Allen Pittman4

Nicholls

Sr.

St. Rose, La.

DB

Ferlando Jordan

Southeastern Louisiana

R-So.

Atlanta, Ga.

DB

Robert Rochell

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Shreveport, La.

DB

Michael Lawson

Lamar

Jr.

Patterson, Calif.

DB

Darion Dunn

McNeese

Jr.

Oakdale, La.

DB

Kevin Moore III

Nicholls

Jr.

Lafayette, La.

KR

Gamar Girdy Brito

Houston Baptist

Sr.

Victoria, Texas

PR

Michael Lawson

Lamar

Jr.

Patterson, Calif.

2019 Southland Conference Football Second Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

QB

Breylin Smith

Central Arkansas

So.

Conway, Ark.

RB

Donovan Williams

Sam Houston State

So.

Paris, Texas

RB

Carlos Blackman3

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Gosnell, Ark.

TE/HB

Bransen Schwebel2

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Amite, La.

WR

Tyler Hudson

Central Arkansas

Fr.

Spring, Texas

WR

Cyron Sutton

McNeese

Jr.

New Orleans, La.

WR

Xavier Gipson

Stephen F. Austin

Fr.

Dallas, Texas

OL

Jair Joseph

Nicholls

Jr.

Belle Rose, La.

OL

Grant Burguillos2

McNeese

Sr.

Mandeville, La.

OL

Tamatoa Neher

Lamar

Sr.

Hauula, Hawaii

OL

Chris Zirkle2

Northwestern State

Sr.

League City, Texas

OL

Jarius Gooch

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Water Valley, Miss.

PK

Bailey Giffen

Lamar

Jr.

Bryan, Texas

P

Blake Patterson

Houston Baptist

Jr.

Round Rock, Texas

2019 Southland Conference Football Second Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

DL

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

DL

Joseph Wallace

Sam Houston State

Jr.

Dallas, Texas

DL

Nathan Grant

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Carrollton, Texas

DL

Daniel Crosley2

Lamar

Sr.

DeRidder, La.

LB

Laryon James

Nicholls

Sr.

Baton Rouge, La.

LB

Alexis Ramos

Southeastern Louisiana

Jr.

Salinas, Calif.

LB

Hunter Brown

Sam Houston State

R-Sr.

Weston, Fla.

DB

Zyon McCollum2

Sam Houston State

Jr.

Galveston, Texas

DB

Xavier Lewis

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

LaPlace, La.

DB

Juan Jackson2

Central Arkansas

Sr.

Gardendale, Ala.

DB

Cory McCoy

McNeese

Jr.

Leesville, La.

DB

Adonis Davis

Abilene Christian

Sr.

Bastrop, Texas

KR

Cameron Myers

Central Arkansas

R-Fr.

Plant City, Fla.

PR

Cyron Sutton

McNeese

Jr.

New Orleans, La.

2019 Southland Conference Football Third Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

QB

Chason Virgil

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Mesquite, Texas

RB

Devonte Williams

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Columbia Md.

RB

Justin Pratt

McNeese

Sr.

Spring, Texas

TE/HB

Jordan Talley

Nicholls

Sr.

Clinton, La.

WR

Ben Ratzlaff

Houston Baptist

Jr.

San Diego, Calif.

WR

Jerreth Sterns

Houston Baptist

So.

Waxahachie, Texas

WR

Austin Mitchell

Southeastern Louisiana

R-Jr.

Plaquemine, La.

OL

Jaylin Hendrix

Central Arkansas

So.

Everman, Texas

OL

Brandon Floores2

UIW

Sr.

La Vernia, Texas

OL

Toby Sanderson

Central Arkansas

Jr.

Edmond, Okla.

OL

Tyler Edwards

Sam Houston State

R-Sr.

Buna, Texas

OL

Terence Hickman2

UIW

Sr.

Converse, Texas

PK

Hayden Ray

Central Arkansas

So.

Bryant, Ark.

P

Bailey Raborn

McNeese

Jr.

Lafayette, La.

2019 Southland Conference Football Third Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

DL

Kameron Hill

Abilene Christian

Jr.

Fresno, Texas

DL

Cody Roscoe

McNeese

Jr.

Houston, Texas

DL

Jevon Leon

Sam Houston State

Fr.

Houston, Texas

DL

Cole Burgess

Abilene Christian

Sr.

North Richland Hills, Texas

LB

TJ Campbell

Central Arkansas

So.

Southaven, Miss.

LB

Ja’Quay Pough

Northwestern State

Jr.

Sherman, Texas

LB

Kelechi Anyalabechi

UIW

So.

Pearland, Texas

DB

Shemar Bartholomew

Northwestern State

So.

New Orleans, La.

DB

Khristian Mims2

Nicholls

Sr.

Baton Rouge, La.

DB

Jaylon Jimmerson

UIW

Fr.

Pittsburg, Texas

DB

Willie Roberts

Stephen F. Austin

Fr.

Fort Worth, Texas

DB

Jaylen Thomas

Sam Houston State

Jr.

Houston, Texas

KR

Xavier Gipson

Stephen F. Austin

Fr.

Dallas, Texas

PR

Devonte Williams2

Southeastern Louisiana

Sr.

Columbia, Md.

