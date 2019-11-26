For the second-straight season, a Nicholls student-athlete headlines the Southland Football All-Conference Teams as defensive lineman Sully Laiche is the conference’s Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. Yearly awards are presented by Ready Nutrition.
The first defensive player to earn the league’s top annual honor since 2007 (Bryan Smith, McNeese), Laiche led all FCS players with 2.1 tackles for loss per game and ranked fifth nationally in sacks per game (1.1). He led the Southland with 9.0 sacks in conference play and recorded at least one TFL in each of his nine starts.
Named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the FCS’ top defensive player, Laiche totaled 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in the regular season to bring his career totals to 59 TFL and 35.5 sacks. His sack total is the fourth-highest in Southland Conference history.
Laiche is one of seven superlative award winners announced Tuesday, along with Offensive Player of the Year Chase Fourcade (Nicholls) and Defensive Player of the Year Chris Livings (McNeese). Sam Houston State’s Trace Mascorro is the Newcomer of the Year, and Central Arkansas’ Tyler Hudson is the Freshman of the Year. The Offensive Lineman of the Year Award goes to Nicholls’ PJ Burkhalter, and Southeastern Louisiana’s Frank Scelfo is the Coach of the Year.
Last year’s Player of the Year, Fourcade finished his final regular season as the most efficient passer in the league in both overall (151.3) and conference-only games (157.7). He ranked ninth among FCS quarterbacks in completion percentage (66.1) and averaged the second-most yards of total offense in Southland contests (303.2).
Joining Laiche as one of just nine players in conference history to compile 30 career sacks, Livings finished the year with 9.5, which was good for third in the Southland. Livings recorded a team-high 12 tackles for loss and posted at least half a sack in each of the team’s final five games, including a season-high three against Northwestern State.
A transfer from UTEP, Mascorro started all 12 games at defensive tackle for the Bearkats, who led the league in tackles for loss and sacks as a team. He tallied 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Mascorro registered at least two TFL in five games.
A finalist for the Jerry Rice Award (top FCS freshman), Hudson made an immediate impact with a touchdown grab in his first game, an upset of FBS foe Western Kentucky. He went on to finish tied for the league lead with 12 touchdowns and hauled in a conference-best 10 scoring receptions in league play.
Burkhalter served as the starting center and left guard for Nicholls, who led the Southland with just over 200 rushing yards per game and ranked second in scoring (32.8) and total offense per game (449.7).
In year two under Scelfo’s direction, the Lions went from a 4-7 team in 2018 to a 7-4 squad in the FCS Playoffs. With an offense that ranks third among FCS programs in pass yards per game (328.5) and a defense that ranks second nationally in sacks per game (3.70), SLU took down two opponents ranked No. 6 at the time of their game (Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas).
Central Arkansas leads the way with 13 total all-conference selections, followed by Nicholls and Sam Houston State each with 12. Southeastern Louisiana placed 11 on the all-league teams while McNeese had nine honorees.
Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist and Lamar garnered five picks each, and UIW, Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin rounded out the teams with four selections apiece.
In total, 17 honorees are returning all-Southland selections, led by Laiche and teammate Allen Pittman with their fourth picks. UCA running back Carlos Blackman is the lone three-time honoree.
All-Southland Conference teams are voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. Voting for one’s own athletes is not permitted.
2019 Southland Conference Football Individual Superlative Winners
Player of the Year: Sully Laiche, Nicholls
Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Fourcade, Nicholls
Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Livings, McNeese
Newcomer of the Year: Trace Mascorro, Sam Houston State
Freshman of the Year: Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas
Offensive Lineman of the Year: PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls
Coach of the Year: Frank Scelfo, Southeastern Louisiana
2019 Southland Conference Football First Team All-Conference Offense
Pos.
Name
School
Class
Hometown
QB
Chase Fourcade2
Nicholls
Sr.
Metairie, La.
RB
Julien Gums
Nicholls
So.
New Orleans, La.
RB
Tracy James
Abilene Christian
Sr.
Dallas, Texas
TE/HB
Woody Brandom
Sam Houston State
R-Sr.
Corona, Calif.
WR
Quan Shorts
Northwestern State
Sr.
Humble, Texas
WR
Lujuan Winningham
Central Arkansas
So.
Humble, Texas
WR
Dai’Jean Dixon2
Nicholls
Jr.
New Orleans, La.
OL
PJ Burkhalter
Nicholls
R-Jr.
Franklinton, La.
OL
Pat Allen
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Reisertown, Md.
OL
Hunter Watts2
Central Arkansas
Sr.
San Antonio, Texas
OL
Bradston Burnside
Nicholls
Sr.
Hattiesburg, Miss.
OL
Colby Thomas
Sam Houston State
Jr.
Manvel, Texas
PK
Storm Ruiz
Stephen F. Austin
Sr.
League City, Texas
P
Matt McRobert
Sam Houston State
R-Jr.
Berowra, Australia
2019 Southland Conference Football First Team All-Conference Defense
Pos.
Name
School
Class
Hometown
DL
Sully Laiche4
Nicholls
Sr.
Gramercy, La.
DL
Trace Mascorro
Sam Houston State
Jr.
Refugio, Texas
DL
Chris Livings2
McNeese
Sr.
Lake Charles, La.
DL
Andre Walker
Houston Baptist
Sr.
Slidell, La.
LB
Jeremiah Chambers2
Abilene Christian
Sr.
Austin, Texas
LB
Royce See
Sam Houston State
Sr.
Shepherd, Texas
LB
Allen Pittman4
Nicholls
Sr.
St. Rose, La.
DB
Ferlando Jordan
Southeastern Louisiana
R-So.
Atlanta, Ga.
DB
Robert Rochell
Central Arkansas
Jr.
Shreveport, La.
DB
Michael Lawson
Lamar
Jr.
Patterson, Calif.
DB
Darion Dunn
McNeese
Jr.
Oakdale, La.
DB
Kevin Moore III
Nicholls
Jr.
Lafayette, La.
KR
Gamar Girdy Brito
Houston Baptist
Sr.
Victoria, Texas
PR
Michael Lawson
Lamar
Jr.
Patterson, Calif.
2019 Southland Conference Football Second Team All-Conference Offense
Pos.
Name
School
Class
Hometown
QB
Breylin Smith
Central Arkansas
So.
Conway, Ark.
RB
Donovan Williams
Sam Houston State
So.
Paris, Texas
RB
Carlos Blackman3
Central Arkansas
Sr.
Gosnell, Ark.
TE/HB
Bransen Schwebel2
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Amite, La.
WR
Tyler Hudson
Central Arkansas
Fr.
Spring, Texas
WR
Cyron Sutton
McNeese
Jr.
New Orleans, La.
WR
Xavier Gipson
Stephen F. Austin
Fr.
Dallas, Texas
OL
Jair Joseph
Nicholls
Jr.
Belle Rose, La.
OL
Grant Burguillos2
McNeese
Sr.
Mandeville, La.
OL
Tamatoa Neher
Lamar
Sr.
Hauula, Hawaii
OL
Chris Zirkle2
Northwestern State
Sr.
League City, Texas
OL
Jarius Gooch
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Water Valley, Miss.
PK
Bailey Giffen
Lamar
Jr.
Bryan, Texas
P
Blake Patterson
Houston Baptist
Jr.
Round Rock, Texas
2019 Southland Conference Football Second Team All-Conference Defense
Pos.
Name
School
Class
Hometown
DL
Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
DL
Joseph Wallace
Sam Houston State
Jr.
Dallas, Texas
DL
Nathan Grant
Central Arkansas
Jr.
Carrollton, Texas
DL
Daniel Crosley2
Lamar
Sr.
DeRidder, La.
LB
Laryon James
Nicholls
Sr.
Baton Rouge, La.
LB
Alexis Ramos
Southeastern Louisiana
Jr.
Salinas, Calif.
LB
Hunter Brown
Sam Houston State
R-Sr.
Weston, Fla.
DB
Zyon McCollum2
Sam Houston State
Jr.
Galveston, Texas
DB
Xavier Lewis
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
LaPlace, La.
DB
Juan Jackson2
Central Arkansas
Sr.
Gardendale, Ala.
DB
Cory McCoy
McNeese
Jr.
Leesville, La.
DB
Adonis Davis
Abilene Christian
Sr.
Bastrop, Texas
KR
Cameron Myers
Central Arkansas
R-Fr.
Plant City, Fla.
PR
Cyron Sutton
McNeese
Jr.
New Orleans, La.
2019 Southland Conference Football Third Team All-Conference Offense
Pos.
Name
School
Class
Hometown
QB
Chason Virgil
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Mesquite, Texas
RB
Devonte Williams
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Columbia Md.
RB
Justin Pratt
McNeese
Sr.
Spring, Texas
TE/HB
Jordan Talley
Nicholls
Sr.
Clinton, La.
WR
Ben Ratzlaff
Houston Baptist
Jr.
San Diego, Calif.
WR
Jerreth Sterns
Houston Baptist
So.
Waxahachie, Texas
WR
Austin Mitchell
Southeastern Louisiana
R-Jr.
Plaquemine, La.
OL
Jaylin Hendrix
Central Arkansas
So.
Everman, Texas
OL
Brandon Floores2
UIW
Sr.
La Vernia, Texas
OL
Toby Sanderson
Central Arkansas
Jr.
Edmond, Okla.
OL
Tyler Edwards
Sam Houston State
R-Sr.
Buna, Texas
OL
Terence Hickman2
UIW
Sr.
Converse, Texas
PK
Hayden Ray
Central Arkansas
So.
Bryant, Ark.
P
Bailey Raborn
McNeese
Jr.
Lafayette, La.
2019 Southland Conference Football Third Team All-Conference Defense
Pos.
Name
School
Class
Hometown
DL
Kameron Hill
Abilene Christian
Jr.
Fresno, Texas
DL
Cody Roscoe
McNeese
Jr.
Houston, Texas
DL
Jevon Leon
Sam Houston State
Fr.
Houston, Texas
DL
Cole Burgess
Abilene Christian
Sr.
North Richland Hills, Texas
LB
TJ Campbell
Central Arkansas
So.
Southaven, Miss.
LB
Ja’Quay Pough
Northwestern State
Jr.
Sherman, Texas
LB
Kelechi Anyalabechi
UIW
So.
Pearland, Texas
DB
Shemar Bartholomew
Northwestern State
So.
New Orleans, La.
DB
Khristian Mims2
Nicholls
Sr.
Baton Rouge, La.
DB
Jaylon Jimmerson
UIW
Fr.
Pittsburg, Texas
DB
Willie Roberts
Stephen F. Austin
Fr.
Fort Worth, Texas
DB
Jaylen Thomas
Sam Houston State
Jr.
Houston, Texas
KR
Xavier Gipson
Stephen F. Austin
Fr.
Dallas, Texas
PR
Devonte Williams2
Southeastern Louisiana
Sr.
Columbia, Md.
