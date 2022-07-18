DENVER – Stephen F. Austin received all four possible first place votes in the preseason coaches poll and are the favorites to win the 2022 Western Athletic Conference regular season title. Lumberjacks wide receiver Xavier Gipson is the WAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and kicker Chris Campos is the WAC Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. In addition to being on the Preseason All-WAC team as a wide receiver, Gipson is also picked as a returner. The league’s six head coaches, selected the teams and could not vote for their own team or players.
SFA leads the way with 14 preseason honorees. Gipson, running back Miles Reed, offensive lineman Clint Lapic, defensive lineman B.J. Thompson, linebacker Brevin Randle and defensive back Jeremiah Walker were all unanimous selections.
Defending conference champion Sam Houston placed eight players on the preseason team. Bearkats defensive lineman Markel Perry is the WAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. SHSU is not eligible for this year’s WAC title as they are transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The WAC is part of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
Abilene Christian is picked to finish second in the WAC and have two preseason honorees. Tarleton picked up a first-place vote and are predicted to finish third. The Texans have five players on the Preseason All-WAC team. Next are Southern Utah and Utah Tech. The Trailblazers have two preseason honorees while SUU had one player voted to the team.
WAC Football Media Day will be held on Tuesday, July 19. Fans can watch live coverage on ESPN+ starting at 9 am CDT.
2022 Preseason Football Coaches Poll
Rank Team (1st Place Points) Points
1. Stephen F. Austin (4) 16
2. Abilene Christian 12
3. Tarleton (1) 10
4. Southern Utah 7
5. Utah Tech 5
Sam Houston is transitioning to FBS and is not eligible for conference title
2022 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: *Xavier Gipson, Sr., WR Stephen F. Austin
2022 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Markel Perry, Sr., DL, Sam Houston
2022 Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year: Chris Campos, So., K, Stephen F. Austin
2022 Preseason All-WAC Offense
QB – Trae Self, Gr., Stephen F. Austin
RB – Dezmon Jackson, Gr., Sam Houston
RB – *Miles Reed, Gr., Stephen F. Austin
WR – *Ife Adeyi, Jr., Sam Houston
WR – Kobe Clark, Sr., Abilene Christian
WR – Cody Chrest, Gr., Sam Houston
WR – *Xavier Gipson, Sr, Stephen F. Austin
TE – Chad Aune, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
OL – Kendall Dearth, Sr., Tarleton
OL – *Ethan Hagler, Sam Houston
OL – Blake Haynes, Jr., Tarleton
OL – Keegan Holm, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
OL – *Clint Lapic, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
OL – *Reese Moore, So., Abilene Christian
2022 Preseason All-WAC Defense
DL – Francis Bemiy, Gr., Southern Utah
DL – Javier Duran, Sr., Tarleton
DL – Jevon Leon, Jr., Sam Houston
DL – *Markel Perry, Sr. Sam Houston
DL – *B.J. Thompson, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
LB – D.J. Harris, Jr., Tarleton
LB – Will Leota, So., Utah Tech
LB - *Brevin Randle, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
LB - *Trevor Williams, Sr., Sam Houston
DB – Kameryn Alexander, Jr., Sam Houston
DB – Donovan Banks, Sr., Tarleton
DB – Tyrell Grayson, So., Utah Tech
DB – Myles Heard, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
DB – *Jeremiah Walker, Jr., Stephen F. Austin
2022 Preseason All-WAC Special Teams
K - Chris Campos, So., Stephen F. Austin
P – Max Quick, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
LS – Chase Ruiz, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
RET – Xavier Gipson, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
Players are listed in alphabetical order with positions that have more than one honoree,
*Unanimous selection
