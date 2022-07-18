markel perry

Markel Perry prepares to take down a Southeast Missouri senior running back Geno Hess.

 Item File Photo

DENVER – Stephen F. Austin received all four possible first place votes in the preseason coaches poll and are the favorites to win the 2022 Western Athletic Conference regular season title. Lumberjacks wide receiver Xavier Gipson is the WAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and kicker Chris Campos is the WAC Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. In addition to being on the Preseason All-WAC team as a wide receiver, Gipson is also picked as a returner. The league’s six head coaches, selected the teams and could not vote for their own team or players.

SFA leads the way with 14 preseason honorees. Gipson, running back Miles Reed, offensive lineman Clint Lapic, defensive lineman B.J. Thompson, linebacker Brevin Randle and defensive back Jeremiah Walker were all unanimous selections.

Defending conference champion Sam Houston placed eight players on the preseason team. Bearkats defensive lineman Markel Perry is the WAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. SHSU is not eligible for this year’s WAC title as they are transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The WAC is part of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Abilene Christian is picked to finish second in the WAC and have two preseason honorees. Tarleton picked up a first-place vote and are predicted to finish third. The Texans have five players on the Preseason All-WAC team. Next are Southern Utah and Utah Tech. The Trailblazers have two preseason honorees while SUU had one player voted to the team.

WAC Football Media Day will be held on Tuesday, July 19. Fans can watch live coverage on ESPN+ starting at 9 am CDT.

2022 Preseason Football Coaches Poll

Rank Team (1st Place Points) Points

1. Stephen F. Austin (4) 16

2. Abilene Christian 12

3. Tarleton (1) 10

4. Southern Utah 7

5. Utah Tech 5

Sam Houston is transitioning to FBS and is not eligible for conference title

2022 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: *Xavier Gipson, Sr., WR Stephen F. Austin

2022 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Markel Perry, Sr., DL, Sam Houston

2022 Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year: Chris Campos, So., K, Stephen F. Austin

2022 Preseason All-WAC Offense

QB – Trae Self, Gr., Stephen F. Austin

RB – Dezmon Jackson, Gr., Sam Houston

RB – *Miles Reed, Gr., Stephen F. Austin

WR – *Ife Adeyi, Jr., Sam Houston

WR – Kobe Clark, Sr., Abilene Christian

WR – Cody Chrest, Gr., Sam Houston

WR – *Xavier Gipson, Sr, Stephen F. Austin

TE – Chad Aune, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

OL – Kendall Dearth, Sr., Tarleton

OL – *Ethan Hagler, Sam Houston

OL – Blake Haynes, Jr., Tarleton

OL – Keegan Holm, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

OL – *Clint Lapic, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

OL – *Reese Moore, So., Abilene Christian

2022 Preseason All-WAC Defense

DL – Francis Bemiy, Gr., Southern Utah

DL – Javier Duran, Sr., Tarleton

DL – Jevon Leon, Jr., Sam Houston

DL – *Markel Perry, Sr. Sam Houston

DL – *B.J. Thompson, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

LB – D.J. Harris, Jr., Tarleton

LB – Will Leota, So., Utah Tech

LB - *Brevin Randle, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

LB - *Trevor Williams, Sr., Sam Houston

DB – Kameryn Alexander, Jr., Sam Houston

DB – Donovan Banks, Sr., Tarleton

DB – Tyrell Grayson, So., Utah Tech

DB – Myles Heard, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

DB – *Jeremiah Walker, Jr., Stephen F. Austin

2022 Preseason All-WAC Special Teams

K - Chris Campos, So., Stephen F. Austin

P – Max Quick, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

LS – Chase Ruiz, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

RET – Xavier Gipson, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

Players are listed in alphabetical order with positions that have more than one honoree,

*Unanimous selection

Tags

Trending Video