With the scales out and competitors on-site, weigh-in was set for what was supposed to be a showcase of some of the area’s top up-and-coming boxers. Then came the call.
Like countless sports leagues and organizations worldwide, the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak had put the local boxing scene on hold.
Huntsville’s own Alfonso Lopez, a championship fighter and owner of El Tigre Promotions, was scheduled to host the Tejas Knockout in Channelview on March 14. Oftentimes fighters mentored by Lopez will be featured on the undercard of his bouts, but this was different. This time, the focus was solely on some of the best young fighters from the area — including Huntsville’s Juan Torres.
The day before the event, however, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration over the coronavirus. And with fighters moments away from stepping on the scales, Lopez received word that the event had been shut down.
“We had a bunch of the young fighters from Houston — and Juan from Huntsville — that usually fight on my undercard, and they were all prepared,” Lopez said. “They're moving up and we were getting them more fights to keep them busy throughout the year. We don't want them to always fight on the undercard, with me being the main event. We were trying to put a show together and get these fighters more fights so that at some point they're fighting for bigger titles and bigger belts.
“It was set and it was ready to go. It was going to be a really good fight card. When they called us and told us we had to shut it down they were literally about to step on the scales. It was pretty tough. We were at the venue, scales were out, all the fighters had shown up. We even had the state commissioner standing right there with us. Then they called him, and he handed us the phone.”
With boxing gyms being shut down nationwide due to the coronavirus, Lopez encourages young boxers to stay sharp physically. He says to “get a little sun and a little heat if you can, and push yourself at a fast tempo” while also suggesting “full-body workouts that really test your heart rate.”
Lopez believes it’s equally — if not more — important for athletes to remain engaged mentally.
“The key for fighters in combat sports, and athletes in general, is to keep your mind engaged in the game,” he said. “Our minds are our strongest asset. Think about fighting and rehearse fighting in your mind. It's important to sit there and meditate boxing in your mind. If fighting is what you do, you want to rehearse your skills.”
Lopez will be staying prepared himself as well.
Currently ranked No. 10 by the World Boxing Organization and No. 14 by the International Boxing Federation in the light heavyweight division, Lopez is gearing up for a potential world title fight. He had even spent the final few weeks of February in England, acclimating his body to compete in Europe.
“We had a great training camp,” Lopez said. “We just bounced around in the area, trying to see how our bodies would acclimate to the time zone change and jet lag, and it gave us some better ideas of what I needed to do and how long I needed to be in the country to acclimate myself to be 100% ready for a world title fight.
“We were preparing for big fights and big events. Things were kind of picking up while we were there, then we got home safely and everything happened on us. Everything has taken a backseat. You look at all sporting events, anything that is major has been kicked back. We're doing the best we can to keep our bodies and minds in shape — and remain in boxing still, even though we're secluded and can't spar.”
Lopez is confident that there will be plenty of world title opportunities once the coronavirus outbreak subsides. Until then, all he can do is stay ready for that moment.
“With everything that's happening right now, it's kind of back to the drawing board,” Lopez said. “We'll see what happens once we get some clearance and let the boxing world pick up. ... There are lots of opportunities for world titles that are going to be presented. We're just going to have to keep ourselves in the best shape we can during this time.”
