Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin have both enjoyed stretches of success in their annual rivalry game, dubbed the Battle of the Piney Woods. But over 93 games played between the two teams, we’ve never seen a run of dominance like the Bearkats are currently on.
Starting in 2011, the Kats have won eight straight meetings with their Piney Woods rival — and they’ll look to make it nine in a row Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Three of these games have been decided by one score, while there have also been a pair of 35-point Bearkat victories during this stretch.
Regardless of where the teams stand, the longest-running FCS rivalry in Texas is among the biggest days of the year for both universities. So as we approach the 94th edition of this historic rivalry, here’s a look back at the Bearkats’ eight-game winning streak:
Oct. 8, 2011
SHSU 45, SFA 10
Sam Houston State didn’t give the Lumberjacks a chance in this blowout win that kicked off the Kats’ current streak of dominance over their Piney Woods rival.
Richard Sincere helped break the 45-10 victory open, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns. However, it was fellow running back Timothy Flanders that stole the show. During one of his two rushing scores, Flanders produced one of the most iconic images in Sam Houston State football history — leaping headfirst toward an SFA defender and flipping into the end zone for six.
Quarterback Brian Bell also threw touchdown passes of 49 and 55 yards to Torrance Williams and Keith Blanton.
Oct. 6, 2012
SHSU 51, SFA 43
What had the makings of a rout turned into a nail-biter over the final 11 minutes, as the Bearkats’ 23-point fourth-quarter lead dwindled down to eight. A late defensive stand helped preserve a 51-43 win in the final moments.
Bell compiled five total touchdowns, while Flanders rushed for 125 yards on 27 carries for Sam Houston State. Bookie Sneed also returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown, a rare defensive highlight in what was otherwise an offensive shootout.
Nov. 2, 2013
SHSU 56, SFA 49
For the second straight year, Sam Houston State was forced to hold off a late SFA rally.
The Bearkats broke open a tie game with 28 straight points in the first 2:33 of the fourth quarter, but the Lumberjacks climbed back with 21 unanswered. Sam Houston State ultimately clinched the win by recovering an onside kick with 1:20 remaining.
Bell passed for 339 yards and four touchdowns in the 56-49 win, with Williams pulling down four catches for 175 yards and a score.
Nov. 1, 2014
SHSU 42, SFA 28
After back-to-back one-score games, the Bearkats’ rushing attack made for a slightly more comfortable win in the 2014 installment of the rivalry. Keyshawn Hill ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns.
SFA kept it close early, trailing by just seven at the break. But the Bearkats broke the game open with a 21-7 run to start the second half.
Oct. 3, 2015
SHSU 34, SFA 28
Special teams made the difference in the closest call of Sam Houston State’s eight-game win streak in the series.
The Bearkats trailed 14-3 at halftime, but a 21-point third quarter — headlined by Gerald Thomas and Yedidiah Louis each returning a punt for a touchdown — flipped the momentum. Louis’ 53-yard return with 3:01 left in the quarter put Sam Houston State ahead for good in a 34-28 victory.
Oct. 1, 2016
SHSU 63, SFA 28
After a touchdown-less performance in his Piney Woods debut the year prior, Bearkat great Jeremiah Briscoe lit up the scoreboard — and the SFA defense — in 2016.
Briscoe passed for 438 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns as Sam Houston State throttled its rival 63-28. Louis and then-freshman Nathan Stewart combined for 202 receiving yards and four touchdowns in a game that was never within 28 points past the first quarter.
Oct. 7, 2017
SHSU 27, SFA 16
While the Bearkats made it more interesting than the year before, they never trailed in this 27-16 victory.
Sam Houston State jumped out to a 17-0 lead after one quarter, but SFA didn’t go away quietly. The Lumberjacks closed the gap to four early in the final quarter. However, Briscoe — who passed for 325 yards and a touchdown, with Davion Davis hauling in 13 catches for 151 yards and a score — sealed the Bearkat victory when he scampered 26 yards for a touchdown with just under five minutes remaining.
Oct. 6, 2018
SHSU 54, SFA 21
For almost a quarter, Stephen F. Austin looked like it might end its run of futility against the Bearkats. Then Sam Houston State got rolling.
With SFA leading 14-7 late in the first quarter, the Bearkats marched 75 yards down the field on nine plays. Ty Brock tied the game up with an eight-yard touchdown run, and on the next play from scrimmage, DJ Curtis returned an interception for a touchdown — marking the start of a 54-0 run by the Kats.
Brock passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 46 yards and a score. He also hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from fellow quarterback Eric Schmid on a trick play in the second quarter, becoming the first player in school history to throw, run and catch touchdowns in a single game.
Curtis finished the day with two interceptions, while defensive end Derick Roberson recorded three sacks, two QB hurries and a forced fumble.
