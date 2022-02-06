Lions splash their way to state

HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy will have two swimmers competing in the TAPPS State Swim meet on Thursday in San Antonio.
The Lions will be represented by two freshmen, Myriam Mayes and Zach Steffa in the event. This is the first time the Lions have had a swim team since the 2010-2011 season, when they saw members in the state meet as well.
Steffa will be competing in the 50m freestyle and the 100m freestyle, where he finished with times of 24.73 seconds and 56.65, respectively.
Mayes will also be competing in two events, her first one is the 50m freestyle where she finished with a time of 28 seconds, and the 100m breaststroke, where she finished with a time of 1:21.50.
“Myriam and Zach have worked hard to prepare for this competition and we are excited they have this opportunity to swim at the state meet,” AOA swim coach Matt Wagner said. “Not only are they very good swimmers, they are also great kids and that makes us even more proud of them. We know they will compete very well at the meet and make Huntsville and Alpha Omega proud.”
