Lions fall short at state

Alpha Omega Academy brought back their swimming program for the first time since 2010-2011 and they saw plenty of success with two members qualifying for the TAPPS state meet.
While neither Myriam Mayes or Zach Steffa finished in the top-three of their events, they were able to place in the top-10 of the state.
Steffa competed in the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle, setting his personal best in both events, but finishing in sixth and seventh, respectfully.
Mayes competed in the 50 yards freestyle, where she finished just outside of the podium in fourth place with a time of 27.37 seconds. She also competed in the 100 yard breaststroke where she placed in ninth place.
While the season ends for the Lions on the biggest stage, freshmen Mayes and Steffa will now seek the opportunity again next year.
