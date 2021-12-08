Lions drop first district game against Lutheran North

HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy fought hard but came up short against ranked Lutheran North.
The Lions fought hard but fell 76-55 in their first district game of the 2021-2022 season.
“It was a tough first game for us,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “They are probably the best team in the district, they are very physical, very quick and just a talented team. It was one of those games where we played with them for a while but we just lost steam down the stretch. I felt pretty good about it. I thought we did some good things.”
While the Lions are still looking to fill the void they lost in Wade Williams, junior Kaden Judie has grown into his new role of being a leader on this team.
Judie finished yesterday with 22 points in the loss.
“Kaden is one of our go-to guys and last night he did a good job of picking up some of the scoring,” Jones noted. “He also dominates the boards and rebounding and blocking shots. He’s just a dominant force there. We just have to look to him a little bit more for the scoring and so far he’s doing a good job at it.”
Newcomer Jaiden Hicks added 19 points in the loss and was second in scoring on the team.
After the loss, the Lions will now shift their focus to the LCS Tournament before returning to the Lion’s Den for a Friday matchup against Rosehill.
“I told the guys we lost a district game last year and won it all,” Jones added. ‘We just have to keep our heads up and move forward. We have to learn from that game and start another win streak.”
