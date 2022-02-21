Lady Hornets fall in area round

ENNIS — For the second time in two years, Huntsville girls basketball has been eliminated in the area round, this time to Highland Park.
The Lady Hornets played a tough 32 minutes, but fell short at the final buzzer, 44-37.
“It was tough from the beginning,” Huntsville head coach Latoya Bennett said in an interview with KSAM’s Carlos Zimmerman. “We were trading buckets and I thought the girls did a good job defensively. I thought there were some questionable calls, but you cannot predict what the refs will and you can’t let them choose your fate.”
The Lady Hornets opened the game winning the tip, but Highland Park was able to answer quickly, taking a quick 12-10 lead in the first quarter. While the Lady Hornets were able to hold Highland Park scoreless midway through the second quarter, the two point lead wasn’t enough to keep Huntsville on top.
Huntsville was able to take an 18-16 lead into the second half, but could not keep the momentum as they went down the stretch.
“I really think we coached till the end,” Bennett said. “Everybody was locked in till the end and everybody was ready to come in and do their job. We were able to put a lot of pressure on them and I was proud of my girls. I thought our team did a great job of staying mentally tough and sound defensive.”
Offense tonight was led by senior Alyiah Craft, who scored 22 points. However, free throws played a big hand in Friday’s game as Huntsville was unable to make it in the fourth quarter to stay in the game.
With the Lady Hornets’ season now over, they will head into an offseason that will see them lose out on just one player, Craft.
Craft is the lone senior on the team, has been a mainstay on the Lady Hornets’ roster and has been a leader on this team over the last four years. She will now look ahead to her collegiate basketball career as she will move to Beaumont and play for Lamar University.
“Four years ago when she walked into the gym I knew she was going to be special,” Bennett added. “She asked me how to get playing time so I told her to lock up a player in practice. She locked up our best point guard and from that point on, she’s been a starter. She’s one of those kids that you pray for every year, she has a big heart and she loves the game of basketball.”
