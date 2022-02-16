ATHENS — Despite only scoring four points in the fourth quarter, Huntsville girls basketball was able to defeat Hallsville on Tuesday night.
The Lady Hornets defeated Hallsville 35-33, after overcoming a big scare that saw them trailing by one late in the fourth.
“I thought down the stretch it showed that we only had one senior,” Huntsville head coach Latoya Bennett said in an interview with KSAM’s Carlos Zimmerman. “Late in the third and early in the fourth quarter it really showed. We had several turnovers and they were able to get in our heads, I thought our youth showed more than it has all season. I’m just grateful to God that we were able to pull through.”
Despite Hallsville showing the youth in the Lady Hornets’ roster, the lone senior Alyiah Craft prevailed, going 1-2 from the line, raising the Lady Hornets’ lead to two with three seconds remaining on the clock and Hallsville forced to in-bound.
Hallsville’s approach to the Hornets’ was different than they have seen before, the Lady Bobcats went in a 3-2 press that Hunstville hasn’t seen a lot this season.
“Something about playoffs weighs heavy on the mind,” Bennett said. “It may not be physical fatigue. We are tight as far as a defense, but I thought it was more of a mental fatigue. I thought mental toughness was key for us in the fourth quarter.”
In her return to the court, Craft scored 18 points to lead all scorers, despite coming off the bench. While Craft looked back to form after a near three-week hiatus, the support she received was from Ja’navia Gage, who added nine points for the Hornets.
Free throws made the difference in this game for the Lady Hornets, as a team they went 8-16, which secured them the win as Hallsville attempted just two free throws during the game, both coming in the first quarter.
NEXT UP
The Lady Hornets will play Highland Park in the area round of the playoffs, the round that the Lady Hornets were eliminated in last season. Tip-off for this game is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday and will be played at Ennis High School.
“First of all, we are going to get home and take care of our girls,” Bennett added. “We are going to do our best to rekindle the energy that we had. We will get back into the lab and watch some film.”
