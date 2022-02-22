Kats open with a series win against Nebraska

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston baseball opened their season against Nebraska where the Kats took three of the four games.
The Bearkats won their Friday night game 8-5, the teams split Saturday's game and then the Kats had an early offensive explosion to guide them to a 6-3 win over the Cornhuskers on Sunday.
“Anytime you get a chance to win a four game series against a really good team that's a good thing,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said after the Sunday win. “Steven Beard did a good job setting the tone and our offense scored early. It’s big, we just need to keep building off of this and by the end of the evening, we will be moving on to the next one.”
The Kats pitching staff played a pivotal role in this series. Sam Houston saw the likes of four different starting pitchers in Matt Dillard, Coltin Atkinson, Matt Rudis and Steven Beard.
Dillard took the mound on Friday night, where he pitched five innings and collected eight strikeouts. While he gave up four hits and three earned runs, it was enough to get the Kats the win. Once Sirianni took the ball from Dillard, he turned it over to Cole Wesneski, who ate up three innings before closer Lance Lusk came in.
“Getting off to a good start is huge to building momentum to start the season, I thought we did a great job executing on all three phases this weekend,” Beard said.
Lusk has appeared in three of the four games this season for the Kats with his lone absence being in the night cap of the double header. He has 3.1 innings and has yet to allow a run.
Atkinson, a pitcher this team has high hopes for, did not disappoint in his debut. He threw six of the seven innings of the first game on Saturday, allowing one run. He was able to strike out seven and propel the team to a victory.
But everything came together for this team on Sunday.
Offense played a big role for the Kats as two of their three wins came from them trailing. On Friday night, the second inning saw five runs for the Kats. Clayton Chadwick got things rolling with a double with the bases loaded, bringing home two runners for the Kats.
This continued for the Kats all weekend as they averaged seven runs a game.
Junior college transfer Carlos Contreras played a big role for the Kats at the plate. Through 15 at-bats he has five hits and has driven in three runs, thus far.
But Justin Wishkoski was a standout on the weekend with seven hits in 14 tries.
“We were a real well-rounded team today,” Sirianni noted. “Pitching did good and our offense functioned one through nine. When you can do that, you are hard to beat. Lots of room for improvement but a lot of good things to build off of today.”
“It’s huge, they are a really good team and we are going to build on it, but we have to forget about it and move on,” Contreras added.
The Bearkats will now close the books on the series as they have a mid-week matchup against No. 4 Oklahoma State tonight before their weekend road series against Dallas Baptist.
