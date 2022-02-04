Kats bounce back

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men’s basketball needed a bounce-back game after their loss last Saturday to Seattle University and the Kats did just that, as they defeated Dixie State, 77-53 on an icy Thursday night in Huntsville.
“I don’t know if we came out as fiery as I wanted to when the game started, but we really got it going in the later half of the first,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “The second half, we held them to 19% from the field and I thought our guys were on a string together defensively. Overall, I thought it was a big team win.”
Despite Dixie State getting out to an early 5-2 lead in the first half, Sam Houston was able to get out and grab it back at the 16:46 mark and never yielded throughout the game. The Bearkat offense was led by graduate Savion Flagg, who struggled against Seattle, as he closed with 26 points on the night.
While Flagg was able to do it at the rim, that wasn’t his only quality. He finished the game with eight rebounds and six assists as he played just 32 minutes.
“I think there was a lot of things that he did positive tonight and if you ask, he probably thinks he could have played better,” Hooten said. “I think defensively at times, he didn’t play at the level that he needed to in the first half, but what can you say, when you think a guy doesn’t play great and he shoots for 26 and has eight rebounds, there’s not much more you can say.”
Rebounds played a big factor in the game as the Kats were able to out rebound the Trailblazers by 13. Of the Kats’ 49 rebounds, they were able to get 36 of them, defensively limiting the Trialblazers to four second chance points and leaving Dixie State to have 11 opportunities for the second try.
With most of the stats box going in favor of Sam Houston, turnovers played a big part of the game. The Trailbalzers were able to force 13 Bearkat turnovers and Sam Houston’s defense was able to lock it down on the other end, allowing just three points off of those turnovers.
“To me, there is only one bad stat on the sheet tonight and it’s that we gave up 13 turnovers,” Hooten noted. “Other than that, I can’t really say anything. Everybody played and I thought everybody did well tonight. Jaden got two fouls and Javon really came in and played great.”
Early foul trouble is something that the Kats struggled with on Thursday. Jaden Ray got two fouls early on and was forced to the bench for the remainder of the first half, but the way the bench played showed massive improvements.
Sam Houston was able to get 24 points from the bench as Javon Grant led with seven points.
“Javon has really improved and we have confidence in him to come in and steady the ship,” Hooted said. “He came in and hit a couple three, had a few assists and won a turnover. There isn’t much more that we can ask for.”
NEXT UP
The Bearkats will remain home for a Saturday matchup against Utah Valley, with tip-off coming at 2 p.m. at the Bernard G. Johnson.
