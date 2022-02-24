Huntsville baseball looks to continue their success

HUNTSVILLE — After last season, Huntsville baseball is now able to say something they couldn’t for the last 10 years – they are a playoff team.
As Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings will head into his third year at the helm of this program, the rebuild is right where they want it to be.
“We are pretty excited and we return a pretty good group,” Jennings said. “We return some guys that had several accolades and we are excited to get this season going. Coming off the first playoff experience in 10 years and returning most of the team, the excitement is high.”
The Hornets will return 12 members from last season’s roster, leaving just three members that have not gotten the playoff experience. Of those returners, seniors Mason Monjaras and Caleb Cotton are two names that fans should keep a look out for this season.
Cotton, a Sam Houston baseball commit, is one of the vocal leaders on this team and does so from the outfield. The centerfielder will be somebody this team looks to in times of need this season, both offensively and defensively.
Monjaras, a Bossier Parish Community College commit, will play a vital role on the mound and in the infield for this team.
“Not many guys can do what Caleb does on a regular basis, that's big for us,” Jennings said. “We return everybody except two full time starters. We feel like we have done a pretty good job of replacing those guys.”
Some other guys that will return include junior Jackson Batten. Last season, he played as a fill in guy, but this season, he is expected to be an everyday guy at third and on the mound. Batten will play a key role in this team's success this season.
Catcher Nolan Hunt is another key player for this team as he goes into his sophomore year. Hunt was able to get his feet wet last season and gained his playoff experience behind the plate as a freshman, like most players on this team.
Pitching for the Hornets will be led by junior Luke Durham, a member of last season’s all-district second team. The junior posted valuable playing time during their district slate last season and will be held to the same role.
Outside of Durham and Monjaras the Hornets will look at senior Travis Tester, juniors Batten, Colin Sanders and their lone lefty, Hagan Harris, and closer Bun Shelly.
“Luke has gotten bigger and stronger and his velocity has gone up a few ticks,” Jennings said. “He has continued to progress and will give us a chance against anybody we can play. Travis and Jackson will have to throw a little bit this year.”
While the Hornets will play 15 games before they start their district schedule, the biggest thing for this team will be the experience they got last year and how much they have been able to build off of it.
The playoff experience has created a buzz in the locker that has not been there in previous years.
“It’s huge, you can’t really quantify the importance of that,” Jennings noted. “For so long, the expectations here were to have a decent season, but we told them when we took over that the expectations were high and would remain high. There is nothing that can replace it and it has the kids talking of district champions this season and opening the new stadium with a banner.”
The Hornets’ season will kick off this afternoon with a game against Willis in the Brazos Valley Invitational. Fans will get to enjoy the Hornets at Kate Barr Ross for the first time this season when they play New Caney on March 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.