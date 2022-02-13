Hornets swimming to state

THE COLONY — Huntsville’s swim team competed in the UIL Regionals event in The Colony, where they saw four racers advance to the state meet.
Huntsville took five members to the regional meet and all five members advanced to the final rounds, but for some, they did not receive solo honors.
The Hornets saw their freestyle relay team finish in second place to advance to the state event. This team includes, Reece Esser, Louisa Langen, Rosie Walker and Mattie Warner.
As the relay team will bring four members to the event, some members also qualified to compete on their own.
Esser will compete in the 50 yard freestyle event, as she set a new personal record in her first place finish at regionals.
Langen will also compete in a solo event, as she finished in second place in the 100 yard freestyle to stand on the podium.
Freshman swimmer Devon Favela, Walker and Warner all competed in solo events, but ultimately fell short of the podium.
The state contest will take place on Feb. 18-19 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin.
