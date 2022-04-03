HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville baseball had to find other plans after their weekend tournament in Bryan was canceled due to the weather.
Despite collecting the same amount of hits, a rough second inning propelled the Mustangs to the 5-4 win as the Hornets (0-2) seventh inning comeback fell just short.
“I thought we competed well, but we had one bad inning,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We gave them five free base runners in the second inning and luckily we held them to two runs. We had some opportunities early on, but we didn’t execute there. Other than that, I’m pleased with what we have done the last two nights.”
Senior Mason Monjaras got the start for the Hornets tonight and for his first start this season, he performed well. The senior threw 62 pitches in his debut with 37 going for strikes. He also struck out four Mustangs while allowing one walk.
However, the fourth inning is where things went south. Monjaras gave up his lone walk and then a dropped third strike led to runners on the corners with one out and the Mustangs starting to make contact. A single by Magnolia West’s Brandon Seidemeyer brought in two runs, giving the Mustangs the advantage.
“Mason did really well,” Jennings noted. “We’ve been cautious with him to this point because he is nursing a shoulder injury, but a couple of times in spring he didn’t feel great. He has great stuff and when he is feeling right, he’s on and pretty much unhittable. The plan was to work him 40-50 pitches and he got 52. If he can continue to do that, we will have a chance against anybody.”
Travis Tester and Luke Durham finished the game for the Hornets, allowing six hits and three runs.
Offense for Huntsville started quick as Caleb Cotton opened the game with a double, despite the early hit that landed him in scoring position, the Hornets couldn’t bring him home to apply the early pressure.
Three batters finished the game with multiple hits in Jackson Batten, Cotton and Christian Milum.
However, strikeouts played a major role in the Hornets’ offense today. The Mustang pitcher combined for 78 strikes, sending 11 Hornets back to the dugout empty handed.
“We’ve done some good things, but we have a few guys struggling right now,” Jennings said. “Early on we expect to have some struggle but overall, not too bad. We are still striking out too much and taking too many strikes and swinging at too many balls. We just have to be better at not striking out.”
As the Brazos Valley Invitational was canceled for the weather, the Hornets were able to quickly find three opponents to play. Thursday night they were able to put together a game against Porter, where they lost 11-9.
“We would have loved to play the tournament to get more games in, but we had a contingency plan,” Jennings said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have played two games. It’s just exciting to get back out and get after it. The weather is going to be much better, but getting three games against three good clubs is going to be good.”
Huntsville will now get a few days of rest before they hit the diamond again for a Monday night showdown against Bryan High School at Kate Barr Ross park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
