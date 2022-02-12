HUNTSVILLE — After going undefeated through district play last season and winning 28 games, Huntsville softball will look to pick up where they left off.
While the Hornets dropped just seven games on the season, it all came to an abrupt ending when they lost to Sulphur Springs in the regional round of the 2021 UIL Playoffs.
“I think the biggest part for me is seeing the team come out and perform in a game situation,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “We’ve been practicing and trying to put things into game situations, but you really don’t see it until you get into the live game situation. I have a really young team that I’m looking forward to seeing compete.”
As the Lady Hornets remain a young team, they will bring back 11 of their 15 members from last season’s squad that got plenty of playoff experience, with only three seniors this season.
The Lady Hornets will be led by senior outfielder, Jensen Vienne, who has played all four years on the varsity squad at Huntsville and during the early signing period, she committed to continue her playing career at Baylor University. The outfielder is not only vocal to her players from the field, but her leadership is something that goes beyond.
Along with Vienne, senior Alexis Taylor will also bring experience to the Lady Hornets to continue their push.
“I think Jensen and Alexis both play huge roles for this team,” Bryan noted. “Jensen is a vocal outfield leader and she’s always making sure the outfield knows what the situation is and leading from the grass. Alexis plays that same role for us in the in-field. She plays middle infielder for us and she has a great glove. She takes leadership for us and leads us in our situational defense. Both of them play a huge role on our team.”
While these two take charge from the field, Huntsville will also bring back some strong arms in the circle. Last season, the Lady Hornets saw major innings from their All-American freshman Jaelynn Duke, who tossed for 88.1 innings to make a team high. She also led the team with 106 strikeouts.
Last season, the Lady Hornets had Kylee Lehman, but with her graduating, they will now look towards junior pitcher Hope Grant. While Grant’s action was minimal last season, she was still able to get in 16.1 innings, where she faced 88 batters, while striking out 12.
The combination the Lady Hornets will have in the circle has the chance to be one of the top duos in the state.
“Jaelynn had a great year coming out as a freshman,” Bryan added. “She received honors from last season, she also brings a big bat for us, as well. Hope is a great compliment to her, especially since she worked all off-season honing in her craft. She wanted to make sure that she was ready and could help share the burden of the load. I think they compliment each other really well, but at the end of the day, they both have amazing stretches for this program.”
Huntsville will get their first real look of what this team can do as they start their season on Tuesday, when they face Shepard at Kate Barr Ross Park. But first, the Lady Hornets will host the KBR Scrimmage on Saturday, where they will face New Caney and Tomball starting at 9 a.m.
“I’m just looking forward to everything coming together,” Bryan added. “We are still doing it piece by piece and we are looking at a bunch of things, but I’m ready for the season to get rolling.”
