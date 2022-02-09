Hornet soccer bounces back

HUNTSVILLE — While Friday night did not go as planned for Huntsville boys’ soccer, they saw a better result on Tuesday night when they faced Nacogdoches.
The Hornets were able to score early to take a 1-0 lead, but ultimately secured the win on penalty kicks.
“Overall, it’s positive for us,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “I thought the guys were playing head up, a term we use that guys are looking, seeing and trying to make good choices instead of just kicking the ball.”
The Hornets’ lone goal was scored by senior Roel Castillo off an assist from fellow senior Max Mundorff. However, with the goal being early, the Hornets had to hold their lead and Nacodgohes was not going to waver.
Just before halftime, the Dragons were able to sneak one by Huntsville’s senior goalkeeper Christian Avelar to tie the game before the half.
“We changed a few things and I thought the team looked dangerous, which was nice,” Taylor noted. “There are definitely some positive moments to take away from this. The most important thing is that we responded.”
The Hornets were ultimately victorious after winning the penalty kick battle to claim their first two points of the season.
Now, the Hornets will hit the road for a road matchup against Whitehouse. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in Whitehouse.
