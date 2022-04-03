HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville baseball played a rare Monday night game against Bryan, but couldn’t catch up after a rough second inning.
Junior Travis Tester got the start on the mound for the Hornets, but with two outs in the second inning, the wheels fell off and the Vikings were able to put five runs on the board, with only one of the runs being earned. Five Huntsville errors played another part in Bryan’s 15-1 win.
“It was a pretty poor effort and I take full responsibility for it,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We put together two fairly clean games to open the season and I felt like we would have another one tonight, but it didn’t happen.”
Tester finished the game throwing four innings, while giving up two hits. The thing that gave the Hornets the most issues was the free bases. With one walk and two hit batters, the Vikings were able to get the bases loaded in the second inning and then never looked back.
Tester threw 68 pitches for 41 of them going for strikes, striking out five Bryan batters. Junior Jackson Batten came in relief, finishing with two innings pitched, but allowed two earned runs.
“I thought Travis did a good job,” Jennings noted. “The thing with Travis is when he is one and throwing strikes, he’s tough. That one inning he struggled with his command for a bit, and we struggled with throwing a breaking ball for a strike for most of the night. That was kind of the downfall and that one inning, we lost our command and they strung a few things together.”
Collin Sanders came in to finish out the game in the seventh, giving up four runs to close out the game.
Offense for Huntsville was few, far and in between. The Hornets mustered up three hits throughout the game, as strikeouts remained a big problem. For the second time in as many games, the Hornet batters have struck out double-digit times as they had 13 tonight, while not gaining a walk.
Junior Cooper Molnes got things going offensively in the bottom of the third for the Hornets with a leadoff single and advanced to second on an error, but the next three Hornets would strike out, followed by back-to-back groundouts to end the inning.
Senior Caleb Cotton would follow up the same performance as Molnes with a single, but a double play by the Vikings would clear the bases before the Vikings would strike out Luke Durham.
“We knew they had a couple of good arms and we talked about it,” Jennings said. “We knew we were going to see them because it’s their first game they’ve played. We knew runs would be at a premium, but I didn’t anticipate the poor defensive play.”
Huntsville will have two days off before they head to the Katy tournament looking for their first win. The Hornets will play Stephen F. Austin high school and Katy on Thursday. Friday brings them a matchup against Morton Ranch before they close out the tournament on Saturday against Cinco Ranch.
