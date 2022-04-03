Bearkats suffer loss to No. 1 Texas in front of record-high crowd

With crawfish in hand and a new stadium record crowd of 2,928 in attendance at Don Sanders Stadium, the Sam Houston Bearkats suffered a midweek loss against the number one team in the country Tuesday night in Huntsville.
Going up against the University Texas Longhorns, Sam Houston grabbed their first hit of the game thanks to a sophomore center fielder Clayton Chadwick, who doubled down the third base line in the bottom of the second inning. A balk call on sophomore right hand pitcher Andre Duplantier II would then see Chadwick advance to third base as freshman catcher Walker Janek would bring in the first run of the game, courtesy of a RBI fielders choice in the bottom of the second to bring it to a 1-0 ballgame.
Texas soon took the lead right back in the top half of the third inning with a 2-RBI single from junior first baseman Ivan Melendez. The longhorns would leave him stranded on the next batter with a strikeout from senior right handed pitcher Cole Wesneski. It would be his third of the game through three innings of work.
Through the first three innings of play overall, the Bearkats would collect one run on one hit and one error, while Texas would collect two runs on four hits and no errors committed. Sam Houston would also leave only one runner on base, while the longhorns would leave two.
“Wiz [Wesneski] did a really good job for us,” Bearkats head coach Jay Sirianni said. “He set a great tone and at the end of the day, we probably left him out there a little long, but you got to do that sometimes, let him learn how to battle his way through those types of situations. I mean, very rarely you give up three hits in a row with two outs to them.”
The Longhorns would open the scoring in the top of the fourth with a three-run inning to take a 5-1 lead. Wesneski would not last much longer in the ballgame as he would be taken out after the fourth inning of play finished. His line would include three innings of work, with eight hits and five earned runs given up. Cole also struck out four, walked one and only allowed one extra base hit in the loss.
In the middle part of the game, Sam Houston would add two more errors to the scoreboard, while Texas would add to their totals with six runs on six hits and no errors. The Longhorns would also grab their first stolen base of the game from sophomore right fielder Dylan Campbell.
“Well first off, they are a really good team,” Sirianni said. “We helped them out a bit. We gave them a few free bases, whether it was errors or walks or whatever, and really good teams take advantage of those things. That’s kind of why they are where they are.”
The final stat line for the Bearkats would end much like it did after the first three innings of the game. Only two runs with six hits and committing three errors, while Texas compiled a total of 10 runs on 14 hits and making zero errors in the game to claim a 10-2 victory to improve their record to 9-0 on the season. The biggest performance for the Bearkats would come from Chadwick with a 2-for-3 night, being the only Sam Houston player to get more than one hit on the night. Junior third baseman Justin Wishkoski would end the night with his first hitless game of the season, breaking an eight-game hitting streak that started on Opening Day against Nebraska back on Feb. 18.
Despite the loss, Sirianni is optimistic about his team’s performance so far against top five ranked teams, which they are 1-1 against in the early going.
“Oh yeah absolutely,” Sirianni said. “We played well and we really competed well. Sometimes it’s just baseball and you get beat. Tonight, they did it and hats off to them, they are a good ball club.”
The Bearkats stay at home to kick off the month of March with a weekend series starting at 6:30 p.m. this Friday at Don Sanders Stadium against the Texas Southern Tigers, who lead all the NCAA in stolen bases this season.
