Bearkats softball looks for success in new conference

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston softball will hit the field for the first time since the athletic program has made the jump from the Southland Conference to the Western Athletic Conference.
While the move looks major on paper, they will still continue to play some familiar opponents with Stephen F. Austin, Lamar and Abilene Christian from the Southland, while adding Tarleton to the mix.
“We are excited about getting to play in a new league, even though we are playing similar opponents,” Sam Houston head coach Garrett Valis said. “There’s going to be a different challenge playing six games against each team, but I like this team. We are athletic, and I think we are versatile and deep, but we are young. I think we will have plenty of opportunities to learn and grow early in the season.”
Last season, the Bearkats saw a 19-31 record and a trip to the Southland Conference tournament in Hammond, Louisiana. In the event, the Kats were able to capture an early win, before losing two straight to be eliminated from play. While that season is now long behind them, 13 players will be returning, four of which will be pitchers.
With four of their five pitchers returning to the circle this year, the Kats will look to sophomore Mika Vento to help turn the pitching around. Vento finished last season with an ERA of 3.21 to lead the team.
Junior pitcher Regan Dunn will bring the most experience to the circle this season, but in her 31 appearances, she finished with an ERA of 5.76, giving up 88 earned runs.
“I think we are in a good spot because we have five good arms and four returners,” Valis noted. “Albeit they are still very young being sophomore’s, outside of Regan, she will have a little bit more experience for us. We will also look towards our freshman, Brailey Wasik, who I think is going to be able to help us. I like our staff, I think we are versatile and I think we have more people that will carry the load if we need it.”
Wasik will join the Bearkats program after being a three time, first team All-District player for Burleson High School.
Offensively, the Bearkats will need to find their next super slugger. With Megan McDonald graduating last year, there is a big hole to fill in the lineup. Lucky for Sam Houston, they don't have to look far with junior Kyndal Kutac and sophomore Ellie Grill still in their line up.
Last season, Grill finished with a batting average of .277, which only trailed McDonald. She also added another 36 hits for the Kats. However, Valis is excited for the potential that Kutac brings to the plate.
“I think that we have a lot of kids that can help us offensively, I don’t feel like we will rely on just one or two players,” Valis added. “We have a few players that have some experience and I think Kutac is ready to have a breakout year. She has been efficient for us and Sheridan Fisher will be returning for us, they have been consistent for us in every game for us in their career. I think the opportunities for them to have a growth season and production, their bats are going to be better and there is no way around it.”
The Bearkats’ season will officially get underway on Friday, when they open up against South Dakota in their annual Bearkat Classic tournament. First pitch is set for 4:45 p.m. and the Kats will play Wichita State following the game.
Sam Houston will also play on Feb. 16 in Huntsville, where they will face Texas A&M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.