It’s been months since student-athletes in Texas have been allowed to take part in organized activities, but that is about to change.
Governor Greg Abbott announced earlier this month that sports leagues and youth camps would be allowed to resume in Texas on May 31. This prompted recent announcements from the University Interscholastic League and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, stating that summer workouts will soon begin — with coronavirus-related restrictions in place.
Now, schools are gearing up for the coming moment when student-athletes are finally back on campus.
The UIL, which governs extracurricular activities for public schools in Texas, will allow limited strength and conditioning and sport specific skill instruction starting June 8. In Walker County, this impacts Huntsville and New Waverly Independent School Districts.
Huntsville has announced several details regarding its workouts and sports specific instruction, which will take place Monday through Friday from June 8 through July 29. There will be no workouts on July 3, 7, 8, 20 and 21.
Student-athletes have been instructed to wear flats, cleats or court shoes, dress appropriately in their own workout gear and bring their own labeled water and sports drinks — water will not be provided. Sharing, use of locker rooms, access to water fountains and “hanging out” after workouts will be prohibited.
Huntsville will provide hand sanitizer stations and take the temperature of student-athletes, with weekly COVID-19 pre-screening. Attendance is optional and restricted to Huntsville ISD students that are in 7th grade and above.
Below is the daily schedule and locations for Huntsville’s workouts:
Boys Incoming 9-12th Graders (Huntsville High School)
7:30-9:30 a.m. Strength and Conditioning
9:30-10:30 a.m. Sport Specific Skills
Boys Incoming 7th and 8th Graders (Huntsville High School)
11 a.m.–12 p.m. Strength and Conditioning
12–1 p.m. Sport Specific Skills
Girls Incoming 7-12th Graders (Mance Park Middle School)
8:30-10:30 a.m. Strength and Conditioning
10:30–11:30 a.m. Sport Specific Skills
New Waverly ISD is also working toward bringing its student-athletes back on campus in the near future. The school district currently has a tentative schedule that is expected to be finalized early next week.
Alpha Omega Academy in west Huntsville is governed by TAPPS, which laid out its plan to begin summer workouts earlier this week. The organization will allow students and staff to return to campus starting June 1, with the decision to resume activities being left up to the administration of each member school.
TAPPS executive director Bryan Bunselmeyer stated in a release earlier this week that “member schools shall remain in compliance with all local, state and national governance as it applies to their school.” He also noted that “each member school is required to establish return to play protocols that will address appropriate social distancing, hygiene and other safety measures as best fits their ability to implement, monitor and staff those protocols taking into account their facilities and resources.”
Alpha Omega has submitted its “return to play” protocol for approval, and is expecting to receive word on when it can start workouts in the coming days.
Visit itemonline.com/sports for the latest updates on summer workouts for area schools.
