Local motocrosser set to compete on national stage

After only one year in the sport, a local motocross rider is set to compete on the national stage.
Rian “Rooster” McDaniel, a first grade student at Scott Johnson Elementary School, has been hooked on motocross ever since he first rode on a bike with his father Edd. That was the age of three – the rest is history.
“I had a dirt bike that I enjoyed riding around and I would take Rian on it all the time,” Rian’s father Edd Farris said. “He would cry if I decided to ride without him. He was really fascinated with the bikes, so Santa brought him one for Christmas and he has rarely been off it since.”
In August 2018, Rian competed in his first race at the 51 CC Aircool class at the age of six, placing second. Rian would place in the top three in all his district races, and competed at nationals in March – placing ninth.
“Rian has not had the fortune of other racers whose parents either raced or have a vast knowledge of the sport,” Edd added. “He has really had to learn it all on his own. He has a coach, but he really was born to do this.”
According to Edd, Rian spends each Wednesday with a coach, learning how to circumvent corners, stand on the bike, how to control it, how to race in different conditions, control his speed and work around sections of the track. Edd says Rian will ride his dirt bike five to six hours everyday.
“I have never known six year old who is so driven and determined to reach his goals,” Farris said. “He is willing to put time, work and effort to reach his goals. He truly wants to be the best.”
Motocross is one of the most expensive sports around, but the Farris family is willing to take on the burden to see their son’s dreams come true.
“I often work on his bike all night, get an hour of sleep and wake up for work the next morning,” Edd added. “I would not change it for the world. It is worth it to make his dreams come true, because if his dreams come true, ours do too.”
Rian will compete for a national title this weekend at the Motoplayground race in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He will have his first timed practice Thursday, with races beginning Friday. He will compete in races Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the best overall finisher in the races being named the champion.
“I am so excited to race this weekend,” Rian said. “It is a dream come true to race nationally and be considered one of the best in the nation.”
Following the Ponca race, Rian is set to compete in the Texas State Series on November 9. Over Thanksgiving weekend, Rian will compete in the Thor Mini Olympics in Alachua, Florida.
“He is so dedicated and determined to compete and be the best,” Rian’s mother Autumn Farris said. “We were not able to make it to the Ponca race, but we try to see him race as much as possible. We could not be more proud of him and his accomplishments.”
Rian’s next goal is to qualify for the AMA Amateur Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee – one of the largest races in the nation. In order to reach this goal, Rian must place in the top three in two national races.
“This sport means everything to him,” Edd said. “He wants to grow up to be dirt bike racer and travel in an RV to race all over the nation as a professional. He often talks about being on the podium after a win and being interviewed about his wins.”
The Farris Family would like to thank Mark Stoudt of Powder Tech for coating his bike, Kenneth Scott of Cutting Edge Motorsports for his support of the family and Todd Barber of Huntsville Steel and Fabrication for conducting maintenance on his bike. The family would also like to thank God, as well as the CBD Depot in Conroe for sponsoring Rian and paying for lessons and gear.
“We have had so much support in the community and it really means the world to us,” Autumn said. “They are helping Rian reach his goals and I cannot thank them enough.
For those interested in following Rian’s journey, visit his official Instagram account @Rooster_711 and follow his hashtag #RippinwithRooster.
