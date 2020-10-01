Three high school football teams from the Walker County area will attempt to bounce back after suffering setbacks last week.
Alpha Omega Academy is up first. The Lions — who as a part of TAPPS, could not begin their season until last week — fell to four-time state champion Waco Live Oak 63-22 in their 2020 opener. Cole Garrison, Blaine Ringo and Patrick Reilly were among the top contributors for a shorthanded AOA squad.
The Lions get the chance to rebound Thursday night at home against Katy Faith West. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, a pair of local Class 3A public schools are hoping to get back in the win column after having winning streaks snapped last week.
Trinity (2-3), which fell to Diboll 33-8 in last Friday’s District 9-3A, Division I opener, will go for its first league win on Friday night at Coldspring. The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Tigers, who snapped a 14-game skid last month. Their opponent has yet to play a district game, but is 3-1 and coming off a playoff appearance in 2019.
In southern Walker County, New Waverly (2-1) will attempt to regain momentum in front of its home fans. The Bulldogs got off to a scorching start to the 2020 season, winning their first two games by a combined 55 points, but then lost two weeks due to COVID-19 before losing to Normangee 40-24 last week.
Next up for New Waverly is its District 12-3A, Division II opener against Warren. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
