A local dance team is only getting started, and they’ve already earned recognition on a national scale.
The MC Dance competition team, ages 7 to 18, took home an array of honors at the recent National 8 Talent event in San Antonio.
Among the accolades were Choreographer of the Year, two team national championships, a Judges Choice Award, a Musicality Award and a first-place overall finish in team dance for the juniors — who finished second and third, respectively, in the lyrical and hip-hop divisions.
“We finished our season at nationals, and our competition dancers worked so hard,” said director and owner Maggie Collum. “They performed the best they ever have. We are so incredibly proud of them.”
MC Dance, located at 4023 Sam Houston Ave in Huntsville, is rolling into its third year. In addition to the competition team, a handful of dance classes are offered — including aerial arts, clogging, acro and hip-hop — as well as MC Fit classes for all ages.
“This past year our dancers have grown so much — not only in their technique and performance, but in their passion for the arts,” Collum said. “We can’t wait for the next competition season.”
MC Dance is holding an open registration event for fall classes on August 10 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. For information on the new class schedule, registration or the competition dance team, email info@mcdance.com
Below are MC Dance’s soloist honors from the National 8 Talent:
Sariya Toliver - 1st overall (Juniors)
Kaydence Buxkemper - 2nd Overall (Juniors)
Macy Collum - 3rd Overall (Juniors)
Ava Nino - 5th Overall (Juniors)
Aliya Lane - 2nd Overall (Seniors)
Graci Moore - 3rd Overall [Seniors)
Peyton Nichols - Double Platinum
Aimee Rains - Platinum
Casidy Yeager - Double Platinum
Lainey Pervis - Petite Improv National Champ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.