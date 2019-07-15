Local dance studio wins big at Southern Finals

Hot on Your Heels Dance Studio represented Huntsville recently while competing at an event that prides itself on being “the largest dance competition in the country.”
The team, which features dancers from ages 5-18, took part in Showstopper’s Southern Finals in Kissimmee, Florida earlier this month — and brought home an array of accolades to show for it. Among the honors were 13 platinum awards and three gold awards.
For Hot on Your Heels Dance Production, though, thriving on the big stage is nothing new. Director Dana Sullivan and her team aim to blend competition and learning with having a good time among friends, something that has resulted in consistent success over the years.
“Since 2006, the girls have been national champions every single year with Showstoppers, and also Dance Showcase USA and others,” Sullivan said. “We try to do some fun stuff for them, both inside and outside the studio.”
Typically, the team goes to Galveston for nationals. However, they decided to change things up this year and head back to Florida, where they took an older group a few years ago.
The end result was a trip to remember for all involved.
“We were there for three days, and we just kind of made a vacation out of it,” Sullivan added. “We all took turns going to Disney World and Universal Studios. Some of us went to the beach in Destin, then we all went as a studio to Disney Springs.”
Sullivan, who has co-owned Hot on Your Heels with her sister-in-law since 2006, has a wealth of experience to share with her young dancers.
She received her degree in dance from Sam Houston State, and spent time as a Houston Texans cheerleader and Houston Rockets Power Dancer. She has even danced in pageants and at the Super Bowl, in addition to serving as a back-up dancer for celebrities.
Now, she attempts to impart her wisdom to a new generation of dnacers.
“We’re just trying to train the girls in jazz, tap, ballet, hip-hop, modern, lyrical and pointe,” Sullivan said. “We want to train them so that whenever they do get old enough, they have the opportunity to audition for different colleges and companies. Several of my dancers have made the Texans or danced in college at places like Ole Miss, Texas A&M and University of Texas.”
Hot on Your Heels Dance Studio is located in Huntsville at 901 Normal Park Drive.
