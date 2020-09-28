A strong start to the season for Walker County cross country athletes continued over the past week, with runners from Alpha Omega Academy and New Waverly turning in impressive results in recent days.
Alpha Omega’s Jessica Kohers — who started her senior year with a fourth-place finish and personal record at The Woodlands Christian Academy earlier this month — built upon her season-opening performance, taking second place in the 5000m during a meet on Saturday at Providence Classical School in Spring. Kohers is currently ranked second in all TAPPS classifications and leads Class 3A in both the 3200m and the 5000m.
Ethan McCarty and Adam Mayes also impressed for Alpha Omega, with McCarty improving his fastest time and Mayes placing 14th in the two-mile race for 6-8th grade boys.
Meanwhile, the New Waverly boys and girls teams delivered a pair of third-place finishes at last week’s Anderson-Shiro Meet.
Sophomore Hutton Edney led the boys, placing third in the three-mile run with a time of 19:37. Vladamir Hernandez, Charlie Drane and Blayne Buhler also made notable contributions, finishing 13th, 20th and 21s, respectively. Callaway Edney placed third as well to lead the Lady Bulldogs, with Amara Cook finishing 12th and Alyssa Palmer finishing 13th.
New Waverly also had a strong showing at the middle school level, with Toban Edney winning first place in the seventh grade division with a two-mile time of 14:49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.