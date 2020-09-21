xc

Trinity freshman Avah Morrison, left, and Alpha Omega senior Jessica Kohers turned in strong performances at cross country meets over the weekend.

 Submitted

A pair of cross country athletes from the area delivered top-10 performances at meets over the weekend.

Alpha Omega senior Jessica Kohers kicked off her final year of high school with a record-setting performance on Saturday at The Woodlands Christian Academy, finishing fourth with a personal best of 12:15.9 — the leading time in TAPPS Class 3A.

On the same day, Trinity freshman Avah Morrison placed ninth at the Buffalo Meet with a time of 15:53. Morrison was followed by her teammates Liliana Uresti and Alyssa Cerda, who finished 20th and 23rd, respectively.

