A pair of cross country athletes from the area delivered top-10 performances at meets over the weekend.
Alpha Omega senior Jessica Kohers kicked off her final year of high school with a record-setting performance on Saturday at The Woodlands Christian Academy, finishing fourth with a personal best of 12:15.9 — the leading time in TAPPS Class 3A.
On the same day, Trinity freshman Avah Morrison placed ninth at the Buffalo Meet with a time of 15:53. Morrison was followed by her teammates Liliana Uresti and Alyssa Cerda, who finished 20th and 23rd, respectively.
