Huntsville native Lucas Myers is one of just 16 youth to say that they competed at the Junior World Finals Rodeo peewee section.
Myers, 8, recently competed in Fort Worth, where he placed 11th in the world in junior bareback riding with a score of 63 in the first round of the event.
“It was really cool to be there,” Myers said about his experience at the Junior Worlds Finals rodeo.
Myers has built up quite a resume in the rodeo world, collecting over 40 awards, as well as winning 16 buckles.
In 2017, he made Walker county history by becoming the youngest mutton bustin champion at the Walker County Fair. He followed that up in 2018 by winning the “Top Hand” award and then became the reserve grand champion at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for mutton bustin.
A main factor of rodeo for Myers is how close he has grown to fellow competitors, and being able to see the same people at the events, as well as giving and receiving tips.
“My favorite part about it is seeing my friends,” Myers said. “Every time they open that gate, I just get a lot of energy in me and I just try to ride to my best ability.”
Competing at these events takes a lot of work. It takes even more to hang with the best in the world.
“He gets on as many horses and calves as he can get on,” his father Brad Myers said. “He’s always roping the practice dummy … you can’t get enough practice in.”
As Lucas gets ready to enter the off season, he knows the training can’t stop. as the competition will keep getting tougher.
“It's pushups, sit-ups and running and getting on practice horses.” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.