The winning streak continues.
Huntsville fighter Alfonso ‘El Tigre’ Lopez won in unanimous fashion against Denis ‘Drago’s Son’ Grachev, Saturday night to take home the North American Boxing Federation Light Heavyweight championship at the Lonestar Convention Center in Conroe.
“I think the fight went great. It was a tough 10 round fight and I was caught with a headbutt in the sixth round, but I was able to take home the title,” Lopez said. “Grachev cut very well and used his elbows a lot. He was gritty and determined, it was a serious fight.”
Lopez attributes his success to a great training camp and being in good shape. Lopez will now rest and train for his next fight in early 2020 while he awaits the world rankings, where he currently sits at No. 14 in the light heavyweight division for the World Boxing Organization.
“I came into the fight well rested and had great conditioning,” Lopez added. “I think this rest and preparation helped me outlast Grachev and finish the fight stronger, which really put me over the top.”
Another Huntsville boxer, Juan Torres, also grabbed a win Saturday. Torres, who trains at Hit City Boxing in Huntsville defeated Ron Guerrero in a six round majority decision fight.
“I have been fighting professionally for around five years now and it has been a really great outlet for my competitive nature,” Torres said. “We heard a lot about Lopez when I moved out here and he has really grown the sport exponentially in Huntsville. I really want to follow in his shoes. I had never gone into a fight more confident, despite Guerrero having fought for world championships.”
Torres defeated Guerrero for the American Boxing Organization Regional Heavyweight Championship title.
“I felt great during the fight. I felt loose, my cardio was good and it was tough,” Torres added. “Guerrero was real grimey and we got up close a lot of the time. I am very happy I got the victory. I have six months to defend my title and I have already heard from promoters in Las Vegas and California, but I’m just resting up for now.”
