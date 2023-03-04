WACO — After defeating Palmer in the regional semifinals last night, New Waverly will face Hitchcock for the chance to reach the state tournament.
New Waverly and Hitchcock will face off for the third time in as many years in the UIL playoffs. Last season, Hitchcock defeated New Waverly in the third round and advanced to the state tournament.
The game will be streamed behind a paywall on the NFHS network at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/uil/gam51cc2e9ca3
Or you can follow along with live updates on Twitter.
