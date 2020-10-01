Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 1, 2020 @ 8:00 pm
Huntsville, Texas
Alpha Omega head football coach Jeff Norris looks on during a football practice early last fall.
Alpha Omega Academy will be playing on it's home field for the first time this season. The Lions will host Katy Faith with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Follow along here for updates and analysis.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.