There’s little separation in the Southland Conference as the race to the FCS playoffs hits the home stretch.
Four teams — Central Arkansas, Nicholls, Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana — are tied atop the conference with two weeks left in the regular season. This tight knit league title race is reflected in The Item’s STATS FCS Top 25 ballot.
UCA falls from No. 6 to No. 14 following a 34-0 loss to Southeastern La., who rises to No. 18 after being unranked last week. SHSU and Nicholls climb to No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, following double-digit wins.
Elsewhere around the FCS, Illinois State makes a top-five appearance after upsetting No. 4 South Dakota State 27-18 over the weekend. North Dakota State, James Madison and Weber State remained still in the top-three spots.
Here’s a look at The Item’s full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot:
1. North Dakota State
2. James Madison
3. Weber State
4. Northern Iowa
5. Illinois State
6. Sacramento State
7. South Dakota State
8. Montana
9. Furman
10. Montana State
11. Southeast Missouri
12. Florida A&M
13. Villanova
14. Central Arkansas
15. Sam Houston State
16. Nicholls
17. Monmouth
18. Southeastern Louisiana
19. Central Connecticut State
20. Dartmouth
21. North Dakota
22. Towson
23. Wofford
24. Austin Peay
25. North Carolina A&T
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.