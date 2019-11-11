fcs top 25

There’s little separation in the Southland Conference as the race to the FCS playoffs hits the home stretch.

Four teams — Central Arkansas, Nicholls, Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana — are tied atop the conference with two weeks left in the regular season. This tight knit league title race is reflected in The Item’s STATS FCS Top 25 ballot.

UCA falls from No. 6 to No. 14 following a 34-0 loss to Southeastern La., who rises to No. 18 after being unranked last week. SHSU and Nicholls climb to No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, following double-digit wins.

Elsewhere around the FCS, Illinois State makes a top-five appearance after upsetting No. 4 South Dakota State 27-18 over the weekend. North Dakota State, James Madison and Weber State remained still in the top-three spots.

Here’s a look at The Item’s full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot:

1. North Dakota State

2. James Madison

3. Weber State

4. Northern Iowa

5. Illinois State

6. Sacramento State

7. South Dakota State

8. Montana

9. Furman

10. Montana State

11. Southeast Missouri

12. Florida A&M

13. Villanova

14. Central Arkansas

15. Sam Houston State

16. Nicholls

17. Monmouth

18. Southeastern Louisiana

19. Central Connecticut State

20. Dartmouth

21. North Dakota

22. Towson

23. Wofford

24. Austin Peay

25. North Carolina A&T

Tags

Recommended for you