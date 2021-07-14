sam trophy

Huntsville Item sports editor Josh Criswell joined Keith Brake on Bison 1660 in Fargo, North Dakota this week to discuss Sam Houston's outlook for the fall, the return of WAC football and Colton Cowser going No. 5 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. Listen to the full interview below:

Sports editor Josh Criswell joins Bison 1660 (7/13)

