Huntsville Item sports editor Josh Criswell joined Keith Brake on Bison 1660 in Fargo, North Dakota this week to discuss Sam Houston's outlook for the fall, the return of WAC football and Colton Cowser going No. 5 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. Listen to the full interview below:
featured
LISTEN: Criswell talks SHSU football, return of the WAC and Colton Cowser on Bison 1660
- The Huntsville Item
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Do you support the Supreme Court's decision ruling that states cannot keep same-sex couples from marrying and must recognize their unions?
In 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that states cannot keep same-sex couples from marrying and must recognize their unions. The decision was 5-4. Do you support this decision?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead after early morning crash on Interstate 45 near New Waverly
- Driver trapped under semi-trailer, shuts down northbound lanes of I-45
- Olivares announces bid for county judge
- Tornado warning issued for southern Walker County
- Community group donates towards delinquent water bills
- Cowser, Rogers set to be latest Sam Houston sluggers taken in MLB Draft
- Huntsville police see uptick in thefts, burglaries
- Ridley seeks third and final term on the bench
- Simmons wins two gold medals, 29 Steppers advance to Games of Texas
- Walker County Police Blotter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.