HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy boys’ basketball was able to get a big district win Tuesday in the Lion's Den, after the Cougars brought it within nine in the closing minutes.
AOA was able to get the 60-44 win over Covenant.
“It’s always good to win, but it’s always a little interesting to play after the holidays,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said. “I thought we were a little winded, but we don’t play that many guys anyways. Shots weren’t all there, but it was a good first night back. It was good to get the win and hopefully, we can build on that.”
After struggling in the first quarter and being tied at the buzzer, the Lions were able to step things up offensively, taking a 25-20 lead into the half.
Their defense then prevailed for the Lions, as they never yielded the left after the second quarter.
“We tried to switch them up a bit and switch to a man-to-man defense,” Jones noted. “We tried to stop a few particular guys that they had, but I thought overall we did a good job. Overall, I thought it was a good effort.”
One thing that the Lions did well in the game was hit their free throws.
Alpha Omega was led by junior Kaden Judie, who had 21 points in the win, despite not scoring at all in the first quarter. Senior Jaden Hicks added another 21 points.
AOA went 18-23 from the charity stripe that lifted them.
“They are used to winning, they know what it takes to win and they want to win,” Jones added. “When it comes down to digging in and getting the extra effort, we always seem to get it out of them.”
The Lions will now turn their attention to Brazos Christian with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. in Bryan.
