HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy baseball took to the diamond in a bout against Brazos Christian Academy on a windy Tuesday night.
The Lions could not muster up more than two runs in the game, as the Eagles took the 13-2 win in six innings.
Brazos Christian opened the game with a run in the first inning that AOA would quickly match. However, a five-run second inning would be too much for the Lions to overcome.
Offensively, the Lions grabbed just two hits in the bout, but were able to get aboard after two Eagle errors.
Todd Gladish and Trey Mayton were the lone hitters to get on base via a hit, but ultimately nothing came with runners in position to score.
While the offense struggled, AOA’s defense committed seven errors that would lead to the big win for Brazos Christian. In the top of the second inning, the Eagles would open up the game with back-to-back singles before an out, but two-out hitting would be strong for Brazos Christian.
Lion’s pitcher Ben Wright would get the start in the game and would pitch all six innings. He would give up 11 hits while striking out six. While Brazos Christian scored 13 runs, only eight were charged to Wright.
The Lions will now face the Eagles once more as they make the trip to College Station on Thursday. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.