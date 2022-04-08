Alpha Omega Academy coasted to an easy victory over Legacy Christian Academy 20-3 on Friday
The Lions opened up scoring in the first inning when William Winn drove in one as he singled.
AOA scored eight runs in the third inning. The rally was led by an error on a ball put in play by Trey Mayton, Ben Wright, and Mark Jenkins, singles by Winn and Carter Bradley, and a fielder's choice by Nick Coronis.
Coronis led things off on the mound for Alpha Omega Academy Varsity Lions. The righty allowed two hits and three runs over four innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Baryn Wilson started the game for Legacy Christian Academy Warriors Varsity. The righty lasted three innings, allowing nine hits and 15 runs while striking out five. CJ Lindscomb threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Alpha Omega Academy Varsity Lions had 15 hits in the game. Winn, Bradley, Samuel Hanagriff, and Mayton each had multiple hits for the Lions. Bradley and Winn each managed three hits to lead AOA.
