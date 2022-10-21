HUNTSVILLE - Alpha Omega Academy defended its home turf in a 45-20 win over Lutheran North.
The Lions came out strong and scored two rushing touchdowns. At the end of the first quarter, AOA would hold a 13-0 lead and never look back.
“We want to be balanced offensively,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “We want to get certain guys the ball.”
Senior quarterback Bailey Hall was one of these players, gaining over 100 yards on the ground, throwing for 200 and scoring four touchdowns.
Junior running back Trey Mayton played a big role in the Lions win, racking up 191 total yards and two touchdowns.
AOA’s offense took care of the ball resulting in no turnovers. This led to the Lions scoring 32 points in the second half to seal the victory.
“I thought we did a good job of getting our playmakers the ball when we needed to,” Norris said. “But honestly it was a little bit sloppier execution than we hoped for.”
The Lions limited what Lutheran North could do on the ground and through the air. Junior cornerback Hudson Allen came away with the only interception in the game for the Lions.
Lutheran North also had trouble keeping the AOA out of their backfield. Allen came away with three tackles and the Lions recorded four sacks as a team.
Only one touchdown was allowed by the Lions defense. The other two scores for Lutheran North came from a fumble recovered in the endzone and a kickoff return touchdown.
The touchdown Lutheran North socred on offense came from a 70-yard pass play.
“I feel like we responded really well,” Norris said. “Overall I feel like the defense played well.”
With the win, the Lions move to 3-3 on the season. AOA will be back at Lions stadium to play Brazos Christian on Oct. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“You know I thought the game was fairly sloppy really in all phases,” Norris said “We have to clean it up for next week. You know a win is a win, I'm not going to complain.”
