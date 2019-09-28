SUGAR LAND — Cole Garrison ran for 234 yards and five touchdowns as Alpha Omega overcame a slow start to rout Logos Prep 67-22 on Saturday.
The Lions, however started quick after Bailey Hall took the opening kickoff 62 yards to give Alpha Omega the early lead. The offensive production would slow down from there, as the Lions maintained a 26-14 lead at the break. That all changed in the second half as the Lions rattled off 41 points to secure the win.
“I’m never going to complain about a win ... we know what we want to see from these guys and we aren’t there yet,” Lions head coach Jeff Norris said. “The fact we can go and score 67 points when we are struggling is a good sign. We made a lot of small mistakes and started to add up. But, I thought our defense stepped up and played well.”
Alpha Omega quarterback Harrison Allen finished the game with 233 passing yards and two scores, while Todd Gladish added two TD passes. Blaine Ringo had 138 yards receiving with two scores, while Jacob Poteete had 96 yards through the air with one score.
Gladish led the defense with 12 tackles, while Poteete had nine.
“I’m glad we have a bye week to tighten things up, because I would like us to be clicking district play starts,” Norris said.
The Lions will return to the field on October 11 when they face Houston Grace Christian in their district opener and home opener.
