HUNTSVILLE — After two years playing 11-man football, Alpha Omega Academy opened its fall camp Tuesday morning as they prepare to return to six-man football.
The Lions made the move as they have a 23-man roster and playing typical 11-man football was going to be tough with minimal players.
With a scrimmage scheduled for Aug. 19, the Lions have around 15 days to get the team back into shape to play a different type of football.
“I think the biggest thing is familiarizing our coaches and our players with the game again,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “Our practices this week are going to be very simple and repetitive but also we are evaluating the best spot to put 23 kids. We want all of them to have a spot and a place to contribute.”
While the Lions have played 11-man football the last two years, the adjustment period back to six-man shouldn’t be a difficult one. The Lions' roster will see a team built with a handful of players that have had success in the style of play.
Not only does AOA have the experience to play from spring ball but most of the roster has played some sort of six-man during middle school to help set things up and create a base level of knowledge.
“We had a really good spring and the good thing is a lot of our seniors and some juniors played six-man in junior high,” Norris said. “When you are at the level you are understanding the game and we’ve had the benefit of having a kid who was a successful middle school quarterback. The big thing is teaching them how to play in space because we have to do it all the time.
“I think there is a comfort level with the older kids. We had a good spring and played a spring game where the guys got to feel the different speeds and feel at some levels its different physicality.”
The biggest difference from six-man football is losing the guards on the offensive line and a receiver on the other end. But, everybody on the field is capable of touching the ball making the game take up the entire field.
But for AOA, moving back to a three-man front is better as the offensive line they would have had wouldn’t have a huge O-line but they would be athletic, which bows well for what the Lions are looking to do.
The Lions do have the top spot answered with a quarterback already in place.
“For them, it's been a lot of fun because you want to have the ball in your hands,” Norris said. “You can put the ball in anyone's hands in six-man. We try to come up with creative ways to give everybody those opportunities, especially rewarding guys that work really hard. Those guys are having a lot of fun.”
One of the top things for the AOA teams this year is getting back a junior varsity program that has the capabilities to once again develop players instead of trotting them out to fill a hole on the field.
“It is really good for our JV program because we want to get it back up and running,” Norris said. “Kids will be able to focus on what they have and we want them to learn how to play together. It is also good for the older guys because we don’t feel as pressured. I think it's a great way for them to transition.”
With three weeks left of camp, there is one thing that Norris wants the team to focus on - team chemistry.
Before the start of camp on Tuesday, the Lions hosted their retreat. During the event, the members that went hit on a golf simulator, played games like ping pong and just did overall team bonding.
That is something that AOA wants to carry over into the season.
“We have to be a little tighter together,” Norris said. “I think some of them are trying to find their own way through the transition, and I’m OK with that if they do it together. That has been the thing with our retreats. I think all humans have an issue with trust, but we are working on that. I think we have flashes but I want to see it consistent.”
Alpha Omega Academy will open its season with a 7 p.m. start on Aug. 25, 2023, at the Lion’s field.
