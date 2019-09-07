After dropping a back-and-forth battle in their season opener, the Alpha Omega Academy Lions didn’t leave anything to chance Friday night at Katy Faith West.
The Lions — riding a prolific offensive performance — cruised to an 86-40 road victory, improving to 1-1 on the season.
“The offense looks great, so now we know we need to shape up on the defensive side,” Alpha Omega head coach Jeff Norris said.
Sophomore quarterback Harrison Allen, playing his second career game behind center, completed 11 of 13 passes for 317 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior Jacob Poteete notched 115 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard score to end the game via mercy rule.
Junior running back Cole Garrison set the tone for the Alpha Omega backfield, scoring three first-quarter touchdowns. He finished the game with 334 all-purpose yards and five scores, while Bailey Hall and Blaine Ringo each had two touchdowns. Fullback Boyd Hanagriff rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown as well.
“How quickly Allen has picked it up,” Norris said of what impressed him during the win. “It's incredible. He got hit twice the entire game because he's getting the ball out quick, and he threw eight touchdowns passes. He's been really impressive, and he's having a lot of fun with it.
“Poteete is two games in and has 100 yards receiving in both of them, and the backfield looked really good tonight.”
Despite the offense’s success, Norris still recognizes where his team can get better.
Norris believes his defense, especially the secondary, will improve with experience. They will also benefit from the return of Todd Gladish, who is currently recovering from a Week 1 injury, but is hoping to get back out on the field in the coming weeks.
“It's just a lack of experience and a lack of size in the back end,” Norris said. “We had a few plays where guys were in position and either got out-jumped or out-muscled … Their receivers made some plays to keep them in the game for a while.
“Guys are doing their assignments, but they just don't have the instincts yet to finish the plays. It's frustrating to have a guy covered, and then a jump ball ends up being a 40-yard catch.”
The Lions return to action Friday, as they head on the road to face Brazos Valley Christian.
