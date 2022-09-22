HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy (AOA) will be back on the field on Friday after having a bye week. The Lions are coming off a disappointing loss to Fort Worth Temple Christian but have had two weeks to right their wrongs. AOA will now try and right their wrongs against Mt. Enterprise.
The Lions have had two weeks of practice after their disappointing 42-7 loss to the Eagles and will try to get the offense back to how they played in the opening game.
“I think it's going to be important to us to re-establish our defense,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “We need to consistently be able to get stops. We’ve worked a lot on our defensive line this week. We also need to get our running game going again. We got away from that last game and we want to get it back.”
AOA’s run game took a hit after a strong performance in Week 1. The Lions rushed for 337 yards in their opener but mustered up 92 yards in their second game.
The run game is where the offense starts for the Lions. AOA has two guys over the century mark in rushing yards. The two players are junior quarterback Trey Mayton and senior running back Seth Burkhalter.
Mayton and Burkhalter are the key points of the offense and will need to find ways to get them back to form.
“We have familiarity with our blocking assignments with our offensive line has been a lot better,” Norris said. “Simplicity in play calling has improved as we go week to week to eliminate confusion and allow kids to play faster.“
The Lion’s defense will also need to get things going after allowing 42 points last week. Temple Christian was able to use a combination offense of running and throwing the ball.
Temple Christian combined for 441 total yards and the Lions were unable to stop them in any form of play.
“We need to do better playing together,” Norris said. “We’ve had some instances where guys try to do things on their own and it doesn’t go well. I want to see both lines play well. Ft. Worth Temple had a solid offensive and defensive line, and we saw how that can change the complexion of the game.”
AOA will now get the chance to get things going against a team that has struggled to score. The Wildcats have scored 74 points through four games and have been unable to come away with a win after four games.
This game could also get the AOA offense going as the Wildcats have allowed an average of 41 points per game against opposing teams.
But this game will prove to be another tough test for the Lions team that is still trying to find its way on the field.
“They are a simple team but they are tough,” Norris said. “It’s hard-nosed kids and old-school football. They are physical. I expect a good ole grind-it-out football game.”
GAME INFORMATION
AOA and Mt. Enterprise are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Lions field in Huntsville.
