HUNTSVILLE - Alpha Omega Academy boys’ basketball hit the court for their season opener on Monday night against Crockett.
The Lions would end up losing the game. Even in a loss, the Lions are looking to see which players can emerge as leaders on the roster.
“We have a really young team, an inexperienced team,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “We scheduled this game tonight cause we knew they were going to be really good and I wanted the guys to see speed and the physical part of the game.”
With an inexperienced roster comes growing pains. Even so, the Lions have shown signs of promise for the rest of the season.
“We have to learn to keep our composure,” Jones said. “I think we got in a hurry a lot of times and made some bad passes. We have to learn how to calm down, which we did a few times. We got into our offense a few times and got some easy baskets but then we didn't get back into it.”
While the roster may be young, they do have one player they want to feature more throughout the season.
“Well AJ Stepa, our big guy, has obviously got to step up,” Jones said. “We are going to try and get him the ball as much as possible.”
With the centerpiece of the team set, now AOA must set its sights on rounding out the rest of the roster.
Although the Lions first game did not have the outcome they had hoped for, the potential on the roster can be seen.
“Our guard play is kinda wide open,” Jones said. “We got some guys that are capable but they are just going to have to step up and do it.”
No program wants to see its team lose, but with an inexperienced roster, any game experience is valuable.
“Although we lost big, I think we got a lot of things out of it,” Jones said. “I think we will continue to get better.”
The Lions are set to play their next game on tonight, Nov. 15, against Calvary Baptist. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
