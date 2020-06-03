The wait is over.
Alpha Omega Academy had a promising 2019 season disrupted by injuries. Now, the Lions’ quest for redemption is set to get underway.
After having spring practice wiped out by the COVID-19 outbreak, Alpha Omega will conduct its first organized football activities of the year Thursday afternoon. The optional summer practice, which is open to all football players entering 9-12th grades, is scheduled to begin at the school at 5 p.m.
“We put in some things this offseason that we haven't done in the past, so I'm just excited from a player development standpoint,” Alpha Omega head coach Jeff Norris said. "There are going to be some kids you see that you won't quite physically recognize, and my hope is that we've really created some quality depth.
“We knew last year was not going to be our year unless everything went perfect. We knew we were still a year away, and things obviously didn't go perfectly — losing four starters on both sides of the ball to finish the season. But going into that we were on a six-game winning streak and I think we were favored to win our district at that point. This is the team that's coming back, and we're adding some good young pieces, so I'm excited to get going and see what they can do.”
The Lions will be following proper “return to play” safety protocols in an effort to help protect student-athletes from coronavirus-related health threats.
TAPPS executive director Bryan Bunselmeyer stated in a release last week that “each member school is required to establish return to play protocols that will address appropriate social distancing, hygiene and other safety measures as best fits their ability to implement, monitor and staff those protocols taking into account their facilities and resources.” Alpha Omega players have been able to take part in one-hour weightlifting sessions since Monday.
Norris says that the Lions aim to keep the coach-to-student-athlete ratio under 15-to-1 while in group settings, with a primary focus being placed on refreshing players ‘on concepts and things like that.’
“We've focused the offseason on a lot of our individual stuff, but we're working a lot of team stuff when we come back,” Norris said. “We're following the basic protocols and trying to keep them from gathering and talking in groups and things like that, keeping them spaced out. With football, you're generally spaced out already. That's what a lot of our stuff is going to be. A lot of team and going over concepts. We aren't going to run them a whole lot because they're already going to lift and run four days a week. This is just a chance to get them together, refresh them on concepts and things like that.”
Heading into his second season since returning to Alpha Omega, Norris noticed significant momentum in regards to interest surrounding the football program.
The canceling of spring ball disrupted this, but the coach is hopeful that his team will be able to hit the ground running once they get back.
“We had some good momentum heading into spring football,” Norris said. “We had a lot of kids that came out for track and wanted to get faster to get ready for football, and then it was kind of taken away. I'm praying that momentum is still going to be there, and we'll have a lot of those younger kids that told us in March that they were going to come out. We hope that happens, and we're hoping there's a couple seniors out there that we're hoping will come back.”
